Post-Prime Day Amazon Echo Device Deals Offer Up to 53% Off

By Adam Oram
CNET
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a plethora of Prime Day smart home deals, we didn't expect to see many deals on Alexa-enabled devices for a little while but Amazon is back with some steep discounts on its Echo smart speakers already. Right now, you can save on some of Amazon's latest devices, including...

