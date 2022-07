LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Joan Guignard, Number Four Road, Lowville, passed away at home on Friday, July 22, 2022, surrounded by her family who revere and adore her. Joan is survived by her husband, Julius, with whom she owned and operated Guignard’s Florist in Lowville and later, Guignard’s Greenhouses on the Number Four Road in Watson. Joan and Julius were happily married for seventy-one years. Their long and joyful marriage has been an inspiration for many.

LOWVILLE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO