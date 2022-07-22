ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee mayor marks 100 days since inauguration

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 3 days ago

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson shares a report on the work of his...

www.fox6now.com

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee mayor marks 100 days; tests positive for COVID-19

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson shared a report on Friday, July 22 on the work of his administration over the past 100 days. Mayor Johnson highlighted accomplishments in the areas of public safety and economic success. Johnson said he is strengthening relationships with senior elected officials in the state...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee County Zoo budget deficit projection causes concern

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Zoo was busy Sunday, July 24. However, zoo officials aren't seeing enough days like it. Attendance is down, and the zoo's projected budget deficit is a real concern. "Revenue projections through the end of the year show a potential deficit of $900,904," said Amos Morris,...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Milwaukee, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

What You Need to Know About the Aug. 9 Primary Election in Milwaukee

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. . Residents will help choose their party’s nominees for such high-profile races as governor and the U.S. Senate on Tuesday, Aug. 9, with the Senate race...
MILWAUKEE, WI
earnthenecklace.com

A.J. Waterman Leaving Fox6: Where Is the Wisconsin Meteorologist Going?

A.J. Waterman has brought all the latest weather updates to Milwaukee for the last three years. But now, he’s moving to the next step of his career. Rumors have been swirling that A.J. Waterman is leaving Fox6 in Milwaukee. WITI-TV viewers not only want to know if the rumors are true, but they also want to know where A.J. Waterman is going if he is indeed leaving. Some speculate if the meteorologist is leaving Wisconsin, too. The weatherman and his colleagues have since confirmed the news.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Lac La Belle drownings: Safety concerns addressed by officials

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. - Two men drowned in three days on Lac La Belle in Waukesha County, something rescue crews said hasn't happened on this body of water. Police say neither was wearing a life jacket. On Thursday, July 21, police came to the lake after it was reported a man...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
#Mayor#Inauguration#Reckless Driving#Politics Local
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

84th and Becher homicide; Milwaukee man charged

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A 36-year-old Milwaukee man is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting death of a man near 84th and Becher in May. The accused is Derrick Williams. According to the criminal complaint, West Allis police officers responded to a shooting at 84th and Becher early...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Reckless driver civil lawsuit: Milwaukee files against repeat offender

MILWAUKEE - The City of Milwaukee filed a civil litigation complaint against Anthony Szablewski, a driver who has been cited with a total of 44 traffic-related offenses in the city since 2017, officials say. The lawsuit was filed at the request of the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD). A news release...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Air & Water Show; last day of preparations

MILWAUKEE - Organizers with the Milwaukee Air & Water Show offered on Friday, July 22 a final preview of what to expect when the Navy's Blue Angels and more grace the city's lakefront on Saturday and Sunday. "We saw the airplane just go by the water, it was so cool."
News Break
Politics
uwm.edu

A city divided: Grad student maps Milwaukee’s ‘opportunity index’

Milwaukee is a city of opportunity—if you live in the right neighborhood. The proof is mapped out in blue and white . This map (left; accessible at uwm.maps.arcgis.com ) was made as part of the Mapping Opportunity for the Milwaukee Metro Area project. Created by UWM Center for Economic Development graduate fellows Tathagato Chakraborty and Yotala Oszkay as a collaborative project, the interactive guide is a visual representation of opportunity available to residents in each U.S. Census tract listed in Milwaukee and its surrounding suburbs. The map expands to the four-county Milwaukee Metropolitan region including Ozaukee, Washington, Waukesha and Milwaukee counties.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

New COVID-19 variant causing infections, re-infections

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. — "Right now, it seems like everyone has COVID," UW Health Doctor Jeff Pothof told 12 News Friday. “Every time we have a new variant that becomes dominant, it’s dominant because it’s better than the previous version. Better in the sense that it’s easier to catch, and they typically do a better job of evading our immune response.”
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha County Metro Drug Unit to become DEA Task Force

WAUKESHA, WIs. - The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office announced on Monday, July 25 that its Metro Drug Unit will soon transition into a DEA task force. The Metro Drug Unit has been in existence for more than 25 years. It is led by the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office -- and made up of several Waukesha County law enforcement agencies. The unit investigates local drug complaints of production and distribution of controlled substances in Waukesha County. The unit also provides investigative support for drug-related overdose cases to law enforcement agencies -- and drug-based presentations to the community.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Menomonee Falls MAACO arson; man to pay $570K+ in restitution

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - A Waukesha man has been ordered to pay more than half a million dollars in restitution for breaking into and starting a fire at a Menomonee Falls business in 2019. In June, a jury found 34-year-old Anthony Gilbertson guilty of burglary and arson. He was also...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee summer youth program funding announced, nearly $500K

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Office of Violence Prevention (OVP) on Thursday, July 21 announced nearly $500,000 in funding for summer youth programs. A grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration will fund sustain youth programming through Aug. 31. The funding kicked in on June 1. The Resiliency...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Teen drowns at Kenosha County campground

BRISTOL, Wis. - Kenosha County Deputies were called to the Happy Acres Kampground in Bristol for a report of a missing 14-year-old boy around 8:20 p.m. Saturday, July 23. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the mother who advised that her 14-year-old son had been last seen near the pond located on the property around 5 p.m. The mother stated that her son was able to swim and was not wearing a floatation device. Deputies checked the area surrounding the pond and the entire campground but did not locate the juvenile.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shootings: 1 dead, 4 injured in 4 incidents Sunday

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two shootings that left one person dead and two people injured in the city Sunday. A 30-year-old Milwaukee man was shot in the arm around 9:30 a.m. 13th and Hopkins. He drove himself to a nearby fire station for help. He was transported to the hospital where he is expected to survive. Officials said the vehicle had bullet holes.
MILWAUKEE, WI

