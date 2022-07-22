WATCH: Police rescue unconscious resident from house fire

A man taken to an eastern Pennsylvania hospital last week after police shot a boa constrictor that was around his neck has died of his injuries, authorities said. The Lehigh County coroner's office said Monday that 27-year-old Elliot Senseman died Sunday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. The cause of death was listed as anoxic brain injury due to asphyxiation by constriction and the manner of death was ruled accidental.
DETROIT (WWJ) -- Two Detroit men are facing charges in the death of a woman in what prosecutors say was a "murder for hire" plot. The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office says 35-year-old Billy Ray Cromer on the 4th of July hired his nephew, 18-year-old Spencer Louis Cromer III. to kill the 32-year-old victim.
DETROIT (WWJ) – A pair of young girls who went missing from Detroit's northeast side earlier this week have been found safe, according to police. Detroit police on Monday reached out for tips in the cases of 11-year-old Carolyn Finley and 12-year-old Alaya Thomas who were last seen around 1 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. respectively when they left their homes without permission.
EMMET COUNTY (WWJ) - Country music singers may have sung about digging their keys into the side of an ex-lover's car, but one woman in northern Michigan is accused of taking it a step further after she allegedly set fire to a number of her ex-boyfriend’s possessions – including his house, police said.
TROY (WWJ) -- Drunken driving charges are expected against a Royal Oak woman who was found sleeping behind the wheel in Troy. At around 4:45 a.m. last Saturday, Troy Police responded the area of Wattles and John R Road on a report of a vehicle off the roadway with its hazard lights flashing.
Authorities are searching for two people in southwest Michigan who allegedly stole a 1975 Pontiac Trans AM in Branch County. Michigan State Police said suspects Brian David Martin, 59, and Angela Frances Plovie, 52 committed check fraud
A Texas man was arrested after his seven dogs mauled a 71-year-old man to death while walking to a neighborhood store last week, authorities said. The victim, identified as Freddy Garcia, was walking to the store around 1:30 p.m. on July 18 when he was attacked by the seven dogs in the city of Fresno, just south of Houston, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. Officers arrived on the scene and Garcia was taken to a hospital in Houston, where he was later pronounced dead.
ROSEVILLE (WWJ) -- One person is behind bars and another is hospitalized in critical condition after an apparent case of road rage in Macomb County. According to police, the incident happened at around 5:30 p.m. Thursday in front of the Days Inn and Suites on Gratiot, north of 13 Mile Road in Roseville.
July 7 (UPI) -- Authorities in Michigan said a reported boa constrictor on the loose in Kent County is believed to be an escaped pet. The Kent County Sheriff's Office said members of the public reported spotting a snake in recent days in the area near Millennium and Johnson Parks in Walker.
LENOX TOWNSHIP (WWJ) - It’s been seven months since 17-year-old Zion Foster disappeared and after two months of searching for the teen’s body in a Metro Detroit landfill, authorities said time is running out. WWJ’s Sandra McNeill spoke with Detroit Police Spokesman Rudy Harper on Friday who gave...
HARRISON TWP. (WWJ) – A 27-year-old woman has died after an early morning fire at an apartment complex in Harrison Township that apparently started in the kitchen. Firefighters were called to the Village Green on Lake St. Clair apartment complex after receiving reports of a fire shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday.
DETROIT (WWJ) – The search is on for a black Dodge Journey Detroit police believe was involved in a deadly shooting on the city’s west side Saturday night. Police officials say a 23-year-old man was shot just before 8 p.m. in the 8100 block of Parkland – near Joy Road and Outer Drive.
FORT LAUDERDALE - "The defendant is not guilty," a courtroom clerk ready. After a three-year legal battle, former BSO Deputy Chris Krickovich is relieved with the not guilty verdict. With tears in his eyes, he hugged family and friends in the courtroom. The jury found him not guilty of battery.The case stems from an incident in April of 2019 with 15-year-old Delucca Rolle. In cellphone and body cam video, we see him pound Rolle's head to the ground twice, then punch him once in the head. "This has been presented as a snapshot, two second period of time of what happened...
