WATCH: Police rescue unconscious resident from house fire

WNEM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are the top stories we are following for Friday afternoon, July 22. Here are the top...

www.wnem.com

CBS News

Man dies days after police shot an 18-foot boa constrictor wrapped around his neck

A man taken to an eastern Pennsylvania hospital last week after police shot a boa constrictor that was around his neck has died of his injuries, authorities said. The Lehigh County coroner's office said Monday that 27-year-old Elliot Senseman died Sunday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. The cause of death was listed as anoxic brain injury due to asphyxiation by constriction and the manner of death was ruled accidental.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WWJ News Radio

11, 12-year-old girls found safe after going missing in Detroit on Monday

DETROIT (WWJ) – A pair of young girls who went missing from Detroit's northeast side earlier this week have been found safe, according to police. Detroit police on Monday reached out for tips in the cases of 11-year-old Carolyn Finley and 12-year-old Alaya Thomas who were last seen around 1 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. respectively when they left their homes without permission.
DETROIT, MI
John Gross
USA TODAY

Texas man arrested after 7 dogs mauled 71-year-old man to death 'for no reason,' authorities say

A Texas man was arrested after his seven dogs mauled a 71-year-old man to death while walking to a neighborhood store last week, authorities said. The victim, identified as Freddy Garcia, was walking to the store around 1:30 p.m. on July 18 when he was attacked by the seven dogs in the city of Fresno, just south of Houston, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. Officers arrived on the scene and Garcia was taken to a hospital in Houston, where he was later pronounced dead.
TEXAS STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WWJ News Radio

'We can’t dig forever’: As search for Zion Foster’s remains in Macomb County landfill turns up empty-handed, authorities may be forced to reassess

LENOX TOWNSHIP (WWJ) - It’s been seven months since 17-year-old Zion Foster disappeared and after two months of searching for the teen’s body in a Metro Detroit landfill, authorities said time is running out. WWJ’s Sandra McNeill spoke with Detroit Police Spokesman Rudy Harper on Friday who gave...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Miami

Former BSO deputy Chris Krickovich found not guilty of battery in "rough arrest"

FORT LAUDERDALE - "The defendant is not guilty," a courtroom clerk ready. After a three-year legal battle, former BSO Deputy Chris Krickovich is relieved with the not guilty verdict. With tears in his eyes, he hugged family and friends in the courtroom.  The jury found him not guilty of battery.The case stems from an incident in April of 2019 with 15-year-old Delucca Rolle.  In cellphone and body cam video, we see him pound Rolle's head to the ground twice, then punch him once in the head. "This has been presented as a snapshot, two second period of time of what happened...
TAMARAC, FL

