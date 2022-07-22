Devil May Care ice cream in Sacramento closing its doors for good

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The second weekend of the California State Fair kicked off with a slight change: minors are no longer allowed through the gate Friday, Saturday, and Sunday after 6 p.m. without an adult. Minors who are already inside the gate after 6 p.m. will be allowed to stay. “In my day, when I was younger, you cut your parents loose, and you go. But nowadays, you need the safety of your parents,” said Felipe Ibarra. Ten-year-old Jazbrielle Cokley sees no problem with not being allowed to walk around without her parents. “I’d kind of rather be with my family,” she said. For many,...

