Sacramento, CA

Devil May Care ice cream in Sacramento closing its doors for good

By KCRA Staff
KCRA.com
 3 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A downtown Sacramento ice cream parlor known for its unique flavors has announced it's closing for good. In a series of social media posts, the owners of Devil May...

www.kcra.com

Kristen Walters

Beloved California ice cream shop with creative flavors closing this month

An ice cream shop that is a long-time favorite of local residents is set to close this month. It's always sad to see a popular local business close its doors for good. Unfortunately, Devil May Care, a popular ice cream parlor in Sacramento, announced on social media Thursday that it would be shutting its doors after being unable to pay back expenses that built up during the pandemic.
SACRAMENTO, CA
