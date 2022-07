PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - As the price of basic goods grows alongside inflation in the United States, so too does the line of cars stacked outside food pantries. Parrish United Methodist Church, which distributes free food twice a month, is bracing for heavy waves of locals trying to catch a break. Saturday was one of many busy days with at least 170 drivers lined up waiting for their share of goods, some of them arriving before dawn.

PARRISH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO