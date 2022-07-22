ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA Hall of Famer Reggie Miller is a now an avid cyclist

By Tyler Greenawalt
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LIGY6_0gp7VjCk00
NBA: All Star Saturday Night February 19, 2022; Cleveland, OH, USA; NBA great Reggie Miller during the Skills Challenge during the 2022 NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Rocket Mortgage Field House. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports - 18148640

It's not uncommon for professional athletes to have hobbies outside of their sport. Many love to golf. Others play tennis or bowl or cook.

For NBA Hall of Famer and current TNT broadcaster Reggie Miller, it's mountain biking.

He recently told The Wall Street Journal's Jason Gay that he'll even think about his training schedule or upcoming races while he's calling a game. Miller became so good at cycling that he races at a level just below "pro." But Miller, 56, doesn't think he'll ever race professionally.

"It was either sink or swim," Miller said. "I'll never be pro, I'm too old to be pro, but I want to be the next level down in my age group. I want to see how far I can take this. And the only way to do that is to go against the best in the 55 to 59 [age group]."

Miller started mountain biking in 2000 when he was still with the Indiana Pacers as another way to stay in shape, but didn't start ramping up his rides until after he retired in 2005. Since then, Miller competed in a multitude of races and even joined the USA Cycling Board Of Directors in February of 2021.

[Set, hut, hike! Create or join a fantasy football league now!]

Since becoming a board member, Miller has focused on raising awareness for the sport among underrepresented groups, especially at Historically Black Colleges and Universities. But he doesn't want to stop there.

"When we say inclusivity and diversity, we want everyone. It's just not African-Americans. All creeds, everyone. I just want everyone to have the opportunity when they ride a bike to feel what I feel," Miller said. "Every kid should have a bike growing up. I had a bike. That was your first taste of freedom, because you could get from A to B to C and be away from your family, with your boys, with your girls. And I want to bring that joy back to adults and to kids. And you've got to start young, with kids—kids having bikes.

The funniest part of Miller's off-court exploits, he said, is how much weight he's lost since he started racing more frequently after his retirement. Players joked at the NBA 75th Anniversary Team celebration that Miller looked like he could stay in the league because of his physique. Miller credits cycling.

"I know I'm a skinny guy, but I played my 18-year NBA career hovering around 195, 190 [pounds]. If you've got to set 30 screens on Shaquille O'Neal, you need a bit more bulk," Miller said. "Now that I've been cycling nonstop since I've retired, and really focused on racing the last five years or so, I'm down to 185, and on a long endurance ride, I'll get down to 180. I feel like I'm in the best shape I've ever been in now."

Miller was one of the best players in the NFL during the 1990s. He was named an All-Star five times during his NBA career and is one of 11 players in American professional basketball history to finish a season with at least a 50 percent field goal shooting percentage, a 40 percent 3-point shooting percentage and a 90 percent free throw percentage. Miller tallied 25,279 total points in his career but is most infamously known for the time he scored eight points in nine seconds to beat the New York Knicks in 1995 during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

This article originally appeared on Yahoo Sports at https://sports.yahoo.com/nba-hall-of-famer-reggie-miller-is-a-now-an-avid-cyclist-152921597.html

Comments / 1

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Vanessa Bryant Sends A Heartfelt Message To Klay Thompson After His Touching Speech At The ESPYs: “Thank You For Your Support And Love For Kobe, My Gigi And Our Family."

Klay Thompson recently starred in a wholesome moment when he remembered the late Los Angeles Lakers icon Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, crediting the Black Mamba for inspiring his comeback and making him the athlete he is right now, saying nothing but great things about Bryant, who would have been so happy to see how important he is for a player like Thompson.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Nets Trade Sends Seth Curry To Los Angeles

As a general rule, NBA teams make trades on the basis of need. With that said, good luck applying that rule to either the Los Angeles Lakers or the Brooklyn Nets. The Lakers have too many needs to count. Their 2021-22 season was a disaster. In spite of rostering LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook, this team won 34 games.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley drops $20 million TNT revelation amid LIV Golf rumors

The LIV Golf Tour has turned the golf world upside down with its lucrative offers for the PGA’s main stars. With several notable golf stars now under contract, the focus may have turned to notable names outside the tour as well. The biggest name that has drawn attention in recent weeks has been Charles Barkley. The former NBA star and current TNT personality is an electric on-camera star and it is understandable why the LIV tour would want him on the microphone. Barkley recently went on the Dan Patrick Show and shed some light on his outlook on the potential career move.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaquille O'neal
Person
Reggie Miller
AllLakers

Lakers News: LA Signs Pair of Five-Year College Players to Deals

The Lakers roster is all but solidified, but LA currently has one spot remaining on their NBA roster. They've supposedly had "productive" talks with veteran forward Carmelo Anthony about a possible sequel in Los Angeles, but the Lakers announced a pair of signings that suggest they might be using the final roster spot to continue the youth movement.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lakers Daily

Draymond Green blasts former NFL player Marcellus Wiley for his analysis comparing 2017 Warriors to 2001 Lakers

Sports analyst Marcellus Wiley recently claimed that the 2000-01 Los Angeles Lakers would beat the 2016-17 Golden State Warriors in a seven-game series. Wiley explained that the Warriors weren’t physical enough to hypothetically beat the Lakers team that was led by Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant. Wiley claimed that the 2016-17 Warriors played in a “softer league.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Former Lakers Player Is Auctioning His 2 Championship Rings

In his first two NBA seasons, power forward Slava Medvedenko was a contributing member to two Los Angeles Lakers championship teams. But now he's getting ready to part ways with the mementos from those incredible years. In an interview with the Associated Press, Medvedenko said he would be auctioning off...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba On Tnt#Nba History#Nba Hall Of Famer#Tnt#The Wall Street Journal#The Indiana Pacers
fadeawayworld.net

Malik Monk Says LeBron James, Anthony Davis, And Russell Westbrook Can Play Well On Lakers As A Big 3: "It'll Work Out For Them."

The Russell Westbrook acquisition has not worked out that well for the Los Angeles Lakers. Even though he was an All-Star in the past, Russell Westbrook had an extremely poor season with the Los Angeles Lakers. Many have criticized him for committing poor turnovers, taking baffling shots, and not being able to adapt to being next to two superstars like LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AllLakers

Lakers Rumors: LeBron James Could Use Russell Westbrook as Contract Leverage

A key variable for the Lakers future, even beyond this season, could be decided in the coming weeks. Superstar LeBron James is eligible to sign a contract extension on August 4th and at the moment, few insiders have any indication whether or not LeBron will ink a new deal with the Lakers. One contributing factor on whether James puts pen to paper in the first week of August could be whether or not Russell Westbrook is still on the roster.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
NFL
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Lakers Daily

Report: Rasheed Wallace will no longer join Lakers coaching staff

Former NBA star Rasheed Wallace reportedly will no longer join the Los Angeles Lakers coaching staff for the 2022-23 season. “After further conversations, former NBA All-Star Rasheed Wallace will no longer join new Lakers coach Darvin Ham’s staff, sources said,” The Athletic’s Shams Charania wrote. “Wallace served as an assistant under Penny Hardaway at the University of Memphis last season.”
NBA
The Spun

Lakers Are Reportedly Holding Out For 1 Significant Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers have their eyes on two guards capable of helping their dire shooting woes. However, they won't acquire either of those targets until closing the book on Kyrie Irving. During Friday's episode of ESPN's This Just In, Dave McMenamin said the Lakers continue to pursue Buddy Hield...
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Seth Curry Opens Up On Potentially Playing With Brother Stephen: "Personally, I Kind Of Enjoy Being Away From Him."

The Golden State Warriors have some interesting options in front of them when it comes to replenishing their roster after losing some key role players. One of the most intriguing questions regarding offseason acquisitions for the Dubs has been the possibility of getting Kevin Durant back. While the noises from the franchise suggest that they wouldn't want to give up their entire young core for him, it certainly remains an option.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
AllLakers

Lakers News: Shaq Reacts to All-Time LA Player Debate

When the dynamic duo of Lakers stars Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant dominated the 2000's, it was a great time to be a Lakers fan. The same can be said of the Lakers when they had greats like Jerry West and Wilt Chamberlain in the 60's and 70's or Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the 80's.
LOS ANGELES, CA
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
2K+
Followers
20K+
Post
639K+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy