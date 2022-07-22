A One of a Kind Mid-Century Masterpiece in La Jolla with Unobstructed and Expansive Views of the Pacific Ocean Comes to The Market for $8,288,000

Let's be real: By the time summer rolls around, a lot of us feel like we need a break. And fortunately, the beach is a great option because you get to soak up the sun while the kids tire themselves out along the shoreline. If you're looking for sand and surf, these family beach vacations for 2022 are affordable options—many of which have discounts and deals included to get you the most bang for your buck. Be sure to check with your destinations to find out the latest regarding pricing and availability, as some offers may be subject to change.

TRAVEL ・ 5 DAYS AGO