(Photo taken by Beaver County Radio Staff) (Beaver Falls, Pa.) A drug raid was conducted at 6:02 a.m. this morning at 1400 Sixth Avenue in Beaver Falls, according to Beaver County District Attorney David J. Lozier. Lozier reported that the Beaver County ESU went into the building with a search warrant, secured the building and handcuffed the suspects. Beaver Falls Police are handling the investigation. Lozier said there is no report yet. Stay with Beaver County Radio as we will continue to update you as information is released.

BEAVER FALLS, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO