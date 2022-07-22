ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panola County, TX

Power outage causes Panola College Carthage campus early closure

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
KLTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Panola College announced on social media...

www.kltv.com

Comments / 0

Related
KLTV

Dozens report seeing fireball in Texas night sky

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - People in at least three states reported a possible fireball streaking across the night sky late Sunday. Just before 10:30 p.m., doorbell cameras and security cameras captured video of what’s thought to be a meteor. According to the American Meteor Society, more than 200 people...
TEXAS STATE
KLTV

City of Marshall opens emergency cooling center

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - High temperatures in Harrison County this week have led to an emergency cooling center opening in the City of Marshall. The Marshall Fire Department Community Room will serve as an emergency cooling center starting Monday. The center will provide members of the public who lack air-conditioning...
MARSHALL, TX
KLTV

Roadwork for the week of July 25

EAST TEXAS (PRESS RELEASE) - TxDOT is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the week of July 25, 2022. Work schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention in work zones.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Longview officials give update on city’s development plan

Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. Buckner Family Pathway’s Holly Valentine speaks about the donations local businesses gave to the apartments. Pet Food Institute of Washington D.C. President and CEO Dana Brooks talks with KLTV 7′s Lexi Vennetti about why there is a shortage, how inflation has impacted your furry friends, and what PFI is doing to help.
LONGVIEW, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
City
Carthage, TX
Local
Texas Business
County
Panola County, TX
Carthage, TX
Business
KETK / FOX51 News

Gregg County maintenance causes lane closures this week

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Flaggers will be controlling traffic on FM 2207 this week as crews perform maintenance in Gregg County causing lane closures. According to TxDOT, starting this week, crews will be working on a blade level up, base repairs and edging operations on FM 2207. Maintenance will be northbound and southbound from […]
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Traffic delays expected in Gladewater due to water line, road repairs

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - Gladewater motorists are advised to plan on taking alternate routes in the area of the Northbound Loop and Westbound 80 beginning Monday morning around 6 a.m. TxDOT and the City of Gladewater Public Works will be closing lanes for water line and road repairs. Traffic will be down to one lane on both the loop and 80.
GLADEWATER, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Businesses donate apartment furnishings through Lufkin ministry

Officials with the City of Longview give KLTV an update on The Longview Comprehensive Plan, which has been in the making since 2013. The policy document outlines the Longview community’s vision and goals and includes sections on transportation, parks, public facilities, neighborhood and community livability, economic development and annexation.
LONGVIEW, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carthage College#Power Outage#Ktre#Panola College Carthage
CBS19

'Drought stress' causing issues for East Texas trees

GILMER, Texas — The lack of rain over the last few months has resulted in severe or extreme drought conditions in parts of East Texas. Matt Holmes with H&H Lumberjack Co. explains how to maintain trees in your yard and what signs you should be looking for if your trees are in poor condition.
GILMER, TX
KLTV

DPS releases names of 5 killed in 2-vehicle crash in Smith County

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities have released the names of all five people killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 110 early Friday morning. According to a preliminary report by Texas Department of Public Safety, at 5:20 a.m. Friday, Matthew Reneaux, 23, of Henderson, Jennifer Felix, 26, of Tyler, and Marvin Jenkins, Jr., 38, of Tyler, were driving northbound on Highway 110 near County Road 48 in a 2017 Dodge Charger. At the same time, Gabriel Salamanca, 39, a resident of Mexico and a juvenile passenger, also a resident of Mexico, were traveling southbound in a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe. The report states that a head-on collision occurred, but no detail was given as to the circumstances leading to said crash. The Dodge Charger caught fire following the crash.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Horses find their forever homes at the Texas State 4-H Horse Show

Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. Officials with the City of Longview give KLTV an update on The Longview Comprehensive Plan, which has been in the making since 2013. The policy document outlines the Longview community’s vision and goals and includes sections on transportation, parks, public facilities, neighborhood and community livability, economic development and annexation.
LONGVIEW, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
CBS19

Roadway cleared after 18-wheeler crash on I-20

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A major crash that backed up traffic on Interstate 20 in Smith County Friday morning has been cleared. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the crash occurred near the Hwy. 271 exit ramp in the eastbound lanes. Details concerning injuries are unknown at this...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Five dead in early morning crash in Smith County

With hotter temperatures, the blueberries are not the only ones unwilling to endure the heat. Attendance numbers have also been affected. “The hotter it is the less people want to come out, and if they do come out, they generally buy less or pick less product because it just gets hot too quick,” Graves said.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KTBS

DPS: 5 confirmed dead after wreck on Highway 110 in Smith County

TYLER, Texas — Five people are confirmed dead after a two-vehicle wreck in Smith County early Friday morning. DPS Sgt. Jean Dark said the two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of County 48 and Highway 110 North in Tyler. Dark said that motorists should avoid the area and more...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Pet Food Institute explains food shortages, inflation impacts

Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. Officials with the City of Longview give KLTV an update on The Longview Comprehensive Plan, which has been in the making since 2013. The policy document outlines the Longview community’s vision and goals and includes sections on transportation, parks, public facilities, neighborhood and community livability, economic development and annexation.
LONGVIEW, TX
East Texas News

East Texas scavenger hunt stops

East Texas roadtrippers participating in the Great Outdoors Scavenger Hunt have seven stops to make close to home. Those locations are:. In response to the French settling on the Texas coast in 1685, the Spaniards built Mission San Francisco de los Tejas near a Caddo Indian village in 1690 — the first mission in the province of Texas. While the original mission was destroyed more than 300 years ago, the Civilian Conservation Corps built a representation of the mission in the 1930s, and it still stands today.
JEFFERSON, TX
KLTV

Texas State Technical College in Marshall debuts 1st campus cookbook

MARSHALL, Texas - Some Texas State Technical College faculty and staff members gathered Friday at the Marshall campus to commemorate the release of its first campus cookbook. “It’s All About Food: First Edition - Summer 2022″ was developed by TSTC faculty members Brenda Murrell and Josh Stampley, both of the Drafting and Design program.
MARSHALL, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy