LEDA hosts a job fair for the formerly incarcerated

By Kayo LeBlanc
 3 days ago
LEDA and several other community partners gather at the Philadelphia Christian church to offer the formerly incarcerated a second chance at finding a job.

This event was open to the public, Justice involved, and formerly incarcerated people with over 20 area businesses and resource providers looking for workers.

The people that attended had the pleasure of learning about resources in Lafayette and the surrounding areas for current and formerly incarcerated people and their families.

For more information, job seekers may contact Jessica Hall at 337-315-5220 or Jessica.hall@lafayettesheriff.com, Paster Charles Banks at 337-344-9345 or revcebanks@hotmail.com, or Acadiana Workforce Solutions at 337-347-9115.

Artist Robert Dafford’s paintings installed on Pinhook Bridge

LAFAYETTE, La. – Lafayette Consolidated Government celebrated renowned artist and Lafayette native Robert Dafford’s Cajun- and Creole-inspired works of art that were installed on the Pinhook Bridge on Sunday morning. The bridge plays a significant role in the history of Lafayette, long before the city was Vermilionville, according...
Lafayette Parish librarian who spoke against censorship of LGBTQ books may be fired Monday

A Lafayette Parish library branch manager who has spoken against censorship at board meetings may be in jeopardy of losing her job. The Library Board of Control is scheduled to hold a special meeting Monday evening with an executive session to evaluate Library Director Danny Gillane, who was appointed director in June 2021, and to discuss and evaluate the employment of Cara Chance, the manager of the North Regional Library branch in Carencro.
Hollywood Casino looks to hire more workers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hollywood Casino in Baton Rouge is looking to hire new workers during a job fair Tuesday, July 26. The job fair is scheduled for 10 am. to 3 p.m in the employee dining room. The casino is looking to hire deli cooks, slot technicians, security...
Christ Bridge Academy, already being sued by Sowela, rescinds lease request

Christ Bridge Academy has rescinded a request to temporarily lease the old Jennings Elementary School while it moves forward on plans to build a new Academy. “Christ Bridge Academy understands that the efforts from both parties to find a win-win situation was much more difficult than we previously expected, therefore Christ Bridge Academy rescinds the proposal to occupy Jeff Davis Parish vacant properties for the school year,” Christ Bridge Academy Principal and Founder Dr. Scott Blanchard said in addressing the Jeff Davis Parish School Board on Thursday.
BREC brings back free community swim lessons

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - BREC is offering several free swim lessons during the months of July and August for children ages 5-12. The classes are part of a partnership with SELA and the American Red Cross. Several sessions are planned for Wednesday, July 27 through Friday, July 29 and between Wednesday, August 3 and Friday, August 5.
