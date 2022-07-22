2 People Taken To Hospital For Smoke Inhalation After Rancho Cordova House Fire

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – Two people have been taken to the hospital after a house fire in Rancho Cordova on Friday morning.

The scene was along Riesling Way.

Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the incident a little after 7 a.m. and found a working fire.

Firefighters were able to knock down the flames quickly, but two people who suffered smoke inhalation had to be transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Exactly what started the fire remains under investigation.