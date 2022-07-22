ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Man clings to life after being shot in the head in the Bronx, police say

By Rocco Parascandola Police Bureau Chief
Daily News
Daily News
 3 days ago

A 19-year-old man was shot in the head and critically wounded in the Bronx early Friday, police said.

The victim was found inside a silver Toyota Camry that mounted the sidewalk and crashed into a building on Claremont Parkway near Webster Ave. in Claremont.

Medics responding to a 4:30 a.m. 911 call rushed the victim to St. Barnabas Hospital.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lVA2K_0gp7TOw100
A 19-year-old man was rushed to Saint Barnabas Hospital after he was shot in the head while inside of a silver Toyota Camry near Claremont Parkway in the Bronx on Friday. (Theodore Parisienne/for New York Daily News)

A blood trail could be seen leading to the car from across the street.

There was no immediate arrest made, police said, and it wasn’t yet clear what sparked the shooting.

Comments / 27

Shirley S Escoffrey
3d ago

Something isn't right Mayor Eric Adams you've got a serious problem here in NYC

Reply(2)
9
Kim Statuto
3d ago

When does end. Where is the man who is mayor at on all of these shootings. Haven’t heard anything from him yet.

Reply(6)
3
Michael DiZenzo
2d ago

I thought people aren't allowed to carry in New York City.,.. oh but the criminals do .. oh that's right they follow laws

Reply
2
 

