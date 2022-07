Autoevolution featured Elmer’s Auto and Toy Museum and its massive collection of muscle cars. Elmer’s will be auctioning off their inventory on September 14 -17, 2022 in Fountain City after being in business since 1994. The impressive classic collection will continue to be on display to the public on weekends until the auction. To view the museum’s collection click on this youtube video “MattsRadShow” .

FOUNTAIN CITY, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO