Traffic Accident on Highway 41 Left At Least One Hurt. The incident happened on July 19th, at around 5:30 a.m. on Highway 41, near McKinley Avenue. According to the California Highway Patrol, a truck rear-ended a sedan. The impact caused the sedan to flip over and land on its roof and injured the sedan’s driver. However, the injuries were not major and the sedan’s driver did not require hospitalization.

FRESNO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO