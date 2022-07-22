ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Ben Roethlisberger calls out selfish attitude of current NFL players

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f7qVq_0gp7RolD00

Ben Roethlisberger is arguably the greatest quarterback in Pittsburgh Steelers history. He led the team to three Super Bowls and brought two championships to the city. He is going to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Roethlisberger spoke to Steelers beat writer Ron Cook and he didn’t hold back on how the league changed after he came in and the problems with the selfish attitude of current NFL players.

“I feel like the game has changed. I feel like the people have changed in a sense,” Roethlisberger said. “Maybe it’s because I got spoiled when I came in. The team was so important. It was all about the team. Now, it’s about me and this, that and the other.”

“I might be standing on a soapbox a little bit, but that’s my biggest takeaway from when I started to the end. It turned from a team-first to a me-type attitude. It was hard. It’s hard for these young guys, too. Social media. They’re treated so well in college. Now, this new NIL [name, image and likeness] stuff, which is unbelievable. They’re treated so special. They’re coddled at a young age because college coaches need them to win, too.”

Pittsburgh has seen this up close. Running back Le’Veon Bell and wide receiver Antonio Brown squandered Hall of Fame careers because of their selfish attitudes and hubris.

Let us know in the comments if you agree with Roethlisberger’s comments about the change in the NFL and get in the conversation.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl#American Football#Sports#Pittsburgh Steelers#Hall Of Famer
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

132K+
Followers
177K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy