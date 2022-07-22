Ben Roethlisberger calls out selfish attitude of current NFL players

Ben Roethlisberger is arguably the greatest quarterback in Pittsburgh Steelers history. He led the team to three Super Bowls and brought two championships to the city. He is going to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Roethlisberger spoke to Steelers beat writer Ron Cook and he didn’t hold back on how the league changed after he came in and the problems with the selfish attitude of current NFL players.

“I feel like the game has changed. I feel like the people have changed in a sense,” Roethlisberger said. “Maybe it’s because I got spoiled when I came in. The team was so important. It was all about the team. Now, it’s about me and this, that and the other.”

“I might be standing on a soapbox a little bit, but that’s my biggest takeaway from when I started to the end. It turned from a team-first to a me-type attitude. It was hard. It’s hard for these young guys, too. Social media. They’re treated so well in college. Now, this new NIL [name, image and likeness] stuff, which is unbelievable. They’re treated so special. They’re coddled at a young age because college coaches need them to win, too.”

Pittsburgh has seen this up close. Running back Le’Veon Bell and wide receiver Antonio Brown squandered Hall of Fame careers because of their selfish attitudes and hubris.

