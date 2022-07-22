ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
abc27 News

Autopsy: Woman found dead in Brattleboro was shot

By Harrison Gereau
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JZRyB_0gp7RiSr00

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. ( NEWS10 ) – Autopsies were completed Thursday on Mary Anderson, the woman whose body was found in her truck in Brattleboro , and her ex-boyfriend Matthew Davis. Davis has been named a person of interest in the case.

Anderson, 23, of Harvard, Massachusetts, died from a gunshot wound to the head, and the manner of death was determined to be a homicide. The Vermont State Police is working with other law-enforcement agencies in Massachusetts and New Hampshire to investigate the circumstances surrounding her death, including when and where she was killed and whether she was abducted.

Davis, 34, of Fitchburg, Massachusetts, died after an officer-involved shooting Tuesday night in West Brattleboro . Police said he ran from investigators who were trying to question him, and then lunged at the officers with a knife. Anderson’s cellphone was among the evidence that investigators reportedly found in the area where Davis ran from police.

‘First crime mystery of the social media age’ still unsolved

The autopsy determined Davis died of gunshot wounds to the torso, and the manner of his death is also considered a homicide. This determination was made because Davis’ death was caused by the intentional act of another person; it is not a ruling on whether the shooting was justified. That ruling, police said, will be made in separate, independent reviews by the Vermont Attorney General’s Office and the relevant county’s State’s Attorney’s Office.

The two Vermont State Police troopers who fired their department-issued handguns in the officer-involved shooting were named Wednesday as Detective Sergeant Jesse Robson and Detective Sergeant Samuel Truex. Under department policy related to critical incidents, the officers were placed on paid administrative leave for at least five days.

Ephrata police investigate Turkey Hill robbery, assault

The Brattleboro Police Department member involved was identified as Patrol Officer Ryder Carbone, who has worked for the department since 2019. He fired his department-issued shotgun during the encounter with Davis. Per standard protocol, Carbone is on paid administrative leave after the shooting.

As part of the ongoing, multi-state investigation into Anderson’s killing, police would like to speak to anyone in New England- especially Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Vermont- who might have seen Anderson, Davis, or Anderson’s truck from late Saturday night through early Tuesday morning. The truck is a blue 2017 Toyota Tacoma with Massachusetts license plate PC 8DXW20.

President Biden tests positive for COVID, has mild symptoms

Brattleboro police located the truck with Anderson’s body inside at about 12:55 a.m. Tuesday, parked on Elliot Street in Brattleboro. Investigators are unsure at this time if Davis or Anderson had a connection to Brattleboro.

Any member of the public who might have information that could help investigators in this case is asked to call the Vermont State Police Barracks in Westminster at (802) 722-4600. If you wish to stay anonymous, you can also submit tips on the Vermont State Police website .

Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
manchesterinklink.com

Arrest made in Hooksett homicide

CONCORD, NH – Authorities have arrested a suspect in connection with the stabbing death of a man in Hooksett Sunday, charging him with second-degree murder. Dillon Sleeper, 26, formerly of Franklin, has been arrested and charged with one count of second-degree murder for recklessly causing the death of Jason Wirtz, 45, who was stabbed in the neck early Sunday morning.
HOOKSETT, NH
NECN

Jet Ski Crash on Pond in New Hampshire Sends Two Women to Hospital

Two people were hurt after a boating crash Sunday afternoon on Long Pond in Pelham, New Hampshire. Two women were riding a Jet Ski at high speed when they crashed into a boat that was floating with its engine off, according to New Hampshire State Police. The boat had four people on board, three of whom jumped off before impact.
PELHAM, NH
WMUR.com

2 injured in Pelham boating crash

PELHAM, N.H. — Pelham police and the New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol are investigating a boating crash that sent two people to the hospital. Shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday, the Pelham Police Department said it received a 911 call about a crash involving a boat and a personal watercraft on Long Pond. Police said two females were on the personal watercraft. They believe it was operating at a high rate of speed when it struck a boat that was floating with the engine off.
PELHAM, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Autopsies#New Hampshire#Violent Crime#The Vermont State Police#State
fallriverreporter.com

63-year-old Massachusetts DCR worker reportedly slashed in the face by woman at State Forest

Police are looking for a suspect that reportedly attacked a DCR employee. According to Massachusetts State Police, just after 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, a Department of Conservation and Recreation worker reported to a Massachusetts State Trooper and Massachusetts Environmental Police Officer that he had been slashed in the face by a woman who had been denied entry into a non-accessible area of Myles Standish State Forest.
CARVER, MA
Daily Voice

HOMICIDE: Mary Anderson's Cause Of Death Revealed By Vermont Officials

The death of a previously missing woman from Massachusetts, whose body was found in Vermont, has been ruled a homicide, authorities said. Mary Anderson, age 23, of Harvard, Mass., died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to Vermont State Police. Anderson was originally reported missing when she did...
WNYT

Autopsy results in for Vermont homicide investigation

Autopsy results from Vermont State Police are in for the deaths of Mary Anderson and Matthew Davis. Davis has ties to the Pittsfield area. Anderson was found dead in her truck Tuesday in Brattleboro. Davis, her former boyfriend, was shot dead by state police in West Brattleboro later that same...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
NECN

Salisbury Man, 58, Killed in Car Crash in Andover, Mass.

A 58-year-old man from Salisbury, Massachusetts, is dead after his car rolled over on Interstate 495, south of Interstate 93 in Andover, police announced. Police say people were already trying to help the 58-year-old driver when police and ambulances arrived. The man was taken to Lawrence General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
ANDOVER, MA
whdh.com

Mary Anderson, ex-boyfriend autopsy reports released

BRATTLEBORO, Vermont (WHDH)– The Vermont State Police shared results of autopsies performed on Mary Anderson, a Harvard woman found dead in her truck in Brattleboro, and her ex-boyfriend, named a person of interest in the case. Anderson, 23, died of a gunshot wound to the head, and the manner...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
WNYT

Couple tied to thefts at multiple golf courses

Vermont state police are asking for help in identifying a man and woman who they say dressed in golf clothing and stole from cars parked at multiple golf courses around the area. This is the couple caught on surveillance video. According to our media partners at the Berkshire Eagle the...
PITTSFIELD, MA
mychamplainvalley.com

Missing Mass. woman was shot in the head: Police

Brattleboro, VT — Vermont State Police said an autopsy determined that 23-year-old Mary Anderson, whose body was found Tuesday’s in her truck In West Brattleboro, was shot in the head. Anderson, of Harvard, MA., had been reported missing last weekend and was last seen in Hudson, NH, on...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
WWLP

Athol Police searching for missing man

ATHOL, Mass. (WWLP) – The Athol Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man that was last seen Friday night. Police are searching for Damien Feeley, who was last seen on Friday around 9:00 p.m. Police have provided a photo of him in case anyone in the public sees him.
ATHOL, MA
whdh.com

Boston Police arrest suspect following Huntington Ave shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man has been arrested after a shooting in the city’s Fenway-Kenmore neighborhood left a victim wounded Saturday morning. Officers assigned to District D-4 were called to the area of 491 Huntington Ave when shots were reported around 11 a.m., near the Museum of Fine Arts and Northeastern University.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Burlington, Massachusetts, police warn of check washing scheme

BURLINGTON, Mass. — Doing an ordinary task turned a Massachusetts couple into scam victims after a check was stolen, then altered after being put in the mail. "The check was for $185, a modest amount," Richard Curtis said. "The person or persons who saved the check reissued the check in the amount of $6,185."
BURLINGTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Inmate Dies at State Prison in NH

Officials at a prison in New Hampshire announced that an inmate died at a facility in Concord on Saturday. Per the New Hampshire Department of Corrections, an inmate receiving medical care in the health services unit at the New Hampshire State Prison for Men was found unresponsive early in the afternoon. Officials said that life-saving measures were started immediately and that an ambulance was called.
CONCORD, NH
abc27 News

abc27 News

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy