ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ranking the QB depth charts in the AFC North

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WxeGK_0gp7Qtxp00

The quarterback situation in the AFC North is a real mixed bag. This might be the best division from top to bottom but how these four teams stack up depends amost entirely on consisten, high level quarterback play. This is especially true in division matchups. Here are our rankings of the quarterback depth charts in the AFC North.

1-CIncinnati Bengals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jt8JO_0gp7Qtxp00
(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

It didn’t take long for Joe Burrow to establish himself among the top quarterbacks in the league. Burrow threw for 4,611 yards and 34 touchdowns in 2021. Backups Brandon Allen and Jake Browning are nothing to get excited about but the talent of Burrow keeps the Bengals on top.

2-Baltimore Ravens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ei9dX_0gp7Qtxp00
Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Lamar Jackson takes a lot of criticism but he carries the Ravens offense. Jackson combined for 3,649 yards passing and rushing and 18 total touchdowns. The Ravens have a pair of solid backups in Tyler Huntley and Brett Hundley who are excellent athletes themselves.

3-Pittsburgh Steelers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MvfV9_0gp7Qtxp00
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers double-dipped in free agency and the NFL draft to replace Ben Roethlisberger. Free-agent addition Mitch Trubisky is slated to start and could see his career come back to life. Behind him is rookie Kenny Pickett, the team’s first-round draft pick. The Steelers also have veteran Mason Rudolph who has starter experience.

4-Cleveland Browns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oZNeE_0gp7Qtxp00
Jun 14, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) throws a pass during minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

If not for an imprending suspension for Deshaun Watson, the Browns would easily be sitting at No. 2 on this list. But we have to assume he will miss a huge chunk of the season, which could essentially bury the Browns. Joshua Dobbs and Jacoby Brissett will be the options for much of the season and this doesn’t bode well for the Browns.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's how Aaron Rodgers showed up to Packers training camp

Aaron Rodgers channeled his inner Cameron Poe on the first day of Year 18 with the Green Bay Packers. Rodgers, the NFL’s reigning two-time MVP, rolled up to training camp on Tuesday – the official reporting day for veterans – in a white tank top and jeans with long, slicked-back hair, replicating the iconic Nicholas Cage character from the 1997 action thriller “Con Air.”
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Aaron Rodgers' latest Packers training camp look had everyone making the same 'Con Air' jokes

Aaron Rodgers’ preseason looks are legendary. Is this intentional? Sometimes. In 2021, he spiced up July NFL headlines by co-opting teammate Aaron Jones’ shades and wearing an Homage shirt that put The Office’s Kevin Malone and his glorious, tragic pot of family recipe chili together in an NBA Jam mashup. In 2015, he got ahead of the Top Gun: Maverick hype by showing up to the Packers’ Welcome Back Luncheon in full fighter pilot gear. And in 2019, with an exhibition looming on the too-small-thanks-to-goalpost-holes field of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, he donned a full denim-on-denim Canadian tuxedo.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to the Bears signing OL Michael Schofield

The Chicago Bears got better along the interior of the offensive line with the addition of Michael Schofield, who is signing with the team per Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic. Schofield, who worked out for the Bears on Sunday, comes to Chicago with experience playing multiple positions along the offensive line. But he figures to be your starter at right guard heading into the 2022 season.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football#Qb#Burrow
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mickey Loomis shares status update on Michael Thomas injury

Big investments at wide receiver were highlights of the New Orleans Saints offseason, with the twin arrivals of Jarvis Landry (in free agency) and Chris Olave (through the 2022 draft) adding a lot of firepower to the team’s weakest unit. But the biggest boost to the receiving corps could come from an almost-forgotten player: Michael Thomas, who has missed most of two years to a complicated ankle injury and prolonged recovery.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sooners receive Crystal Ball prediction for 4-star DL Derrick LeBlanc with commitment coming this week

The month of July might need to be renamed after Brent Venables after all the recruiting success the Sooners have had since the calendar turned. Oklahoma added another commitment on Monday in four-star cornerback Jasiah Wagoner, a top five player out of the state of Washington. Wagoner is the eighth commitment in the month of July and the 13th commitment since June 1.
NORMAN, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Von Miller learned the hard way to never talk trash to Tom Brady

Deep into the third quarter of the divisional round of the NFC playoffs last season, the Los Angeles Rams had built a comfortable 27-3 lead over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Von Miller and the rest of the Rams defense had a well-deserved confidence about how the rest of the game was going to go, to the point where Miller felt comfortable talking a little trash to Bucs quarterback Tom Brady.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Bucs signing WR Julio Jones

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are adding yet another big name to their already star-studded offense, signing seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones to a one-year deal, per multiple reports. After the news broke, it didn’t take long for Bucs fans on Twitter to voice their strong reactions to the...
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Allen Lazard enters 2022 as the Packers' top wide receiver

More eyes than ever before are on Allen Lazard as he enters his fifth year as a member of the Green Bay Packers. Formerly signed off the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad, the importance of Lazard’s presence has never been higher. With Davante Adams now catching passes from Derek Carr, the expectation is for the former undrafted free agent to be Aaron Rodgers’ top guy heading into the 2022 NFL season.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saints expect Taysom Hill to take snaps all around the offense, including QB in 2022

What else should a team do with a talented player that can play just about any position aside from, well, let him play every position. New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen explained during his media availability on Tuesday afternoon that Hill’s role will be an expansive one. And yes, that expanse is expected to include snaps at quarterback.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

132K+
Followers
177K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy