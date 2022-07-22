This Is Florida's Signature Dish

Photo : Getty Images

America is the origin of many wonderful dishes and delights, from common eats like brownies and tater tots to regional specialties like Philly cheesesteak and deep dish pizza.

With that said, there are plenty of ingredients and recipes that represent a certain state. Far &Wide got curious and found every state's signature dish. The list includes condiments, iconic foods, desserts, and some strange creations. You can't find some of these dishes anywhere else in the country, either!

The most iconic food in Florida, according to the website, is key lime pie! While this tart treat's true origins are contested, its ties to the Florida Keys cannot be disputed. Now, it's a mainstay pie in most pie shops and bakeries.

"The song may say to put the lime in the coconut, but Floridians know you should always put the lime in the pie instead. This tart treat, which has a creamy custard filling made with Florida key limes, can be eaten in the traditional style or, if you're feeling adventurous, enjoyed frozen and dipped in chocolate on a stick."

Far &Wide also recommended the best place to grab a slice of key lime pie: Kermit's Key West Key Lime Shoppe in Key West.