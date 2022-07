Shannon Posada says animals at the Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter got their own miracle recently thanks to dedicated and thoughtful supporters. Now, instead of dogs sweltering under the intense sun or shaking from the cold on a wintry day, animals the shelter have covered runs and heated areas while they await new owners. They also have better protection from extreme cold and heat, as well as an area to exercise when the weather is nice.

