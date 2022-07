MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Young people are the focus of work from West Virginia University researchers to unravel the mystery of long COVID. The National Institutes of Health is funding the study of long COVID’s ramifications on pediatric patients and their families under the direction of Kathryn Moffett and Lesley Cottrell from the WVU School of Medicine, part of the NIH Researching COVID to Enhance Recovery or “RECOVER” Initiative.

