Justice Elena Kagan warns that Supreme Court losing public confidence is ‘dangerous’

By Bevan Hurley
The Independent
 3 days ago

Justice Elena Kagan has warned a loss of confidence in the Supreme Court would be a “dangerous thing” for democracy .

In her first public comments since the court’s conservative supermajority voted to overturn Roe v Wade last month , the liberal justice said straying from public opinion and longstanding precedent risked the court’s legitimacy, the Washington Post reported.

“I’m not talking about any particular decision or even any particular series of decisions, but if over time the court loses all connection with the public and with public sentiment, that’s a dangerous thing for a democracy,” Justice Kagan said to an audience of 500 judges and attorneys at a judicial conference in Montana on Thursday.

“Overall, the way the court retains its legitimacy and fosters public confidence is by acting like a court, is by doing the kinds of things that do not seem to people political or partisan,” she added.

Justice Kagan, who has served on the court since 2010, was one of three dissenting votes on last month’s decision to end constitutional rights to reproductive health rights.

Alongside the overturning of Roe , the Supreme Court has recently issued controversial decisions to expand gun ownership rights , and limit the power of the Environmental Protection Agency to curb greenhouse gas emissions .

Conservative justices, emboldened by their 6-3 supermajority, have also signalled that they could overturn same-sex marriage and access to contraceptives.

Justice Kagan said the the court “earns its legitimacy by what it does, by the way it behaves.”

She called on the justices to guard against enacting their own “policy or political or social preferences”, adding there had been times when “judges have been unconstrained and undisciplined” on both sides of the political spectrum.

A Gallup poll found confidence in the Supreme Court had plummeted to 25 per cent last month, its lowest in 50 years.

Comments

Timo Salazar
2d ago

The current Supreme Court is actually following and obeying The United States Constitution. Leftists really hate this fact because it goes against their agenda to legislate through the courts. The Supreme Court Justices that want to make rulings based on public opinion are the real danger to our Republic.🇺🇲

3
3
Allen Cobb
1d ago

Just wait until the new justice arrives. She doesn't know the difference between male n female. We're all just youknow.

2
2
Vice

Alex Jones Begs Judge Not to Allow ‘White Supremacy’ Evidence at Trial

Alex Jones’ lawyers in the Sandy Hook case have asked a judge not to allow evidence of white supremacy or far-right extremism in the courtroom. Jones, the host of Infowars and a far-right conspiracy theorist, has already lost the defamation lawsuit over his involvement in spreading a conspiracy that painted the parents of children murdered in the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting as “crisis actors,” so the jury trial is set to determine how much he will pay in damages.
CONGRESS & COURTS
