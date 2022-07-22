ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Anonymous Donor Who Paid For Uvalde Victims' Funerals Revealed

By Dani Medina
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pr1Sb_0gp7OvEL00
Photo : Getty Images

In the days after the May 24 attack at Robb Elementary School, it was announced that an anonymous donor paid for all the victims' funeral expenses.

Now, the identity of the donor has been revealed.

Sports icon Bo Jackson announced he was one of the donors who paid for the funerals of the 19 children and two teachers, according to The Associated Press. He said he felt compelled to help out and felt a personal connection to Uvalde, a city he's driven through several times.

"I don’t know if it’s because I’m getting old. It’s just not right for parents to bury their kids. It’s just not right. I know every family there probably works their butts off just to do what they do. ... The last thing they needed was to shell out thousands of dollars for something that never should have happened," Jackson told The Associated Press on Wednesday (July 20).

Three days after the shooting, the MLB and NFL star and a close friend of his — who Jackson declined to name — traveled to Uvalde and met with Governor Greg Abbott. They presented a check for $170,000 with the intent of paying for all funeral expenses. "We appreciate that anonymous donor for his generosity, and we will ensure that those resources get into the right hands," Abbott said in a press conference that day, leaving Jackson's identity a secret.

"We didn't want media. No one knew we were there," Jackson later revealed. Abbott praised the All-Star for his generosity. "The true spirit of our nation is Americans lifting up one another in times of need and hardship. In a truly selfless act, Bo covered all funeral expenses for the victims' families so they would have one less thing to worry about as they grieved," he said.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Uvalde mother who was cuffed trying to save kids claims she’s now being harassed by police

A mom who was handcuffed after she attempted to rescue her children from a school shooting in Uvalde last month says that she’s now being harassed by local police.On 24 May, after a teenage gunman opened fire on a fourth-grade classroom and brutally slaughtered 19 children and two teachers, Angeli Rose Gomez made her way down to Robb Elementary School in a valiant effort to save her own two sons, who were still trapped indoors, from the massacre that was unfolding behind the Texas school’s doors.However, when she attempted to broach the police line, she was told to stand...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Gov Greg Abbott did not attend any funerals for Uvalde school massacre victims, schedule shows

Texas Governor Greg Abbott did not attend any funerals for the Uvalde school shooting victims and has not visited the town for more than five weeks, according to his schedule.Mr Abbott last went to Uvalde for a community worship event on 5 June, 12 days after the 24 May shooting at Robb Elementary School, according to his schedule, obtained through a public records request by ABC25.The last of the 21 funerals held for victims of the Uvalde school shooting was on 16 June when 11-year-old Layla Salazar was laid to rest.There is no mention of Mr Abbott attending any...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Tracey Folly

Woman opens mysterious letter addressed to her husband accusing him of harassing an unnamed woman

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend wasn't happily married, but she wasn't unhappily married either. Her marriage was routine, and she was complacent. However, she never expected anything like this to happen. A strange woman sent her husband a letter asking him to stop harassing her.
Newsweek

Ivana Trump's Cause of Death Revealed as Friend Confirms Declining Health

Ivana Trump's cause of death has been confirmed as her close friend revealed details about her declining health on Friday. The New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner found that Trump, the 73-year-old ex-wife of former President Donald Trump and the mother of three of his children, died due to "blunt impact injuries of torso" sustained during an accidental fall at her Manhattan home on Thursday, according to a statement obtained by Newsweek. Emergency workers found Ivana Trump dead at her home at around 12:40 p.m. Thursday following a report of cardiac arrest.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
americanmilitarynews.com

Texas dad shoots 2 teen robbers to protect wife, infants inside car

A Texas dad shot two teenage attempted robbers in self-defense on Monday after the pair tried entering his car with two infants inside. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, units responded to a shooting at the 6800 block of Feather Creek Drive just after midnight on Monday. Gonzalez said...
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

Texas police destroy home, then try to leave without paying

Police took no chances when an armed intruder barricaded himself in the home of an innocent bystander in McKinney, Texas. Following a seven-hour standoff, officers launched a shock-and-awe raid that ended with the suspect’s suicide. Then they closed the case without paying for property damage. The city told homeowner...
MCKINNEY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funerals#Shooting#Violent Crime#Robb Elementary School#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
MLB
TheDailyBeast

Texas Sheriff Torches Abbott for Turning Migrant Tragedy Into ‘One Big Campaign Stunt’

The sheriff of the county that encompasses San Antonio was not happy with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s cheap attempt to score political points off the discovery of 53 dead Mexican and Central American migrants in an abandoned, sweltering tractor-trailer Monday. Abbott, who often slams those who suggest political solutions to mass shootings, almost immediately blamed the truck tragedy on President Joe Biden and his immigration policies. But in a Tuesday letter to Biden, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said Abbott had turned the tragedy into “one big campaign stunt.” Salazar, a Democrat, implored Biden to meet with Texas sheriffs to address the consequences and dangers posed by border crossings. He said Abbott, who has a multi-billion dollar immigration budget of his own, “has wasted excessive assets and personnel on an ineffective farce of an effort.” He said he’d experiences Abbott’s failures first-hand, as he deals with the results of border crossings, including through rescue operations and vehicle chases.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Independent

Uvalde survivor confronts Texas school board in dress she wore during massacre: ‘Most of those kids were my friends’

An eight-year-old survivor of the Uvalde shooting confronted Texas school board members wearing the same white sundress she had on as the gunman stalked and murdered her classmates. “This was the last dress that all my friends saw me (in),” the daughter of Tina Quintanilla-Taylor told school district officials seated behind tables on a high school auditorium stage.“Most of those kids were my friends, and that’s not good. And I don’t want to go to your guys’ school if you don’t have protection.” Anger and frustration boiled over at the school board meeting on Monday, the day after...
UVALDE, TX
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in El Paso is giving away millions

Readers like to see inspiring stories, so I have been writing a popular series of articles highlighting people who generously give back to their community. I have written several on generous people from Texas, and today's article is no different. This time we look at a man from El Paso that has been very generous in his charitable donations.
EL PASO, TX
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Austin, TX
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Austin #1 Hit Music Station

 https://967kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy