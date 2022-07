Not only does August bring with it the start of the new school year, but also the start of one of the most fun months in Houston: Houston Restaurant Weeks! Every year, between August 1 and Labor Day weekend, a plethora of restaurants around town participate in this event to raise funds for the Houston Food Bank. It was started by Cleverley Stone in 2003, and in the years since this event has raised over $16 million, which has equaled over 50 million meals!

