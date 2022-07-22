ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Tino Martinez: If Yankees don't pay Aaron Judge, someone else will

By Tiki Tierney, Ryan Chichester
 3 days ago

Aaron Judge and the Yankees have reportedly made no progress on contract talks, as the face of the franchise heads closer to free agency, where Tino Martinez says Judge will likely get the salary he seeks, even if it’s not from his homegrown franchise.

“He’s a great kid and he’s got a great head on his shoulders,” Martinez told Tiki and Tierney on Thursday. “He believes in his ability, and he knows he’s gonna have a great year this year and next year…and he believes if the Yankees don’t give it to him, someone is gonna give it to him.

“You’ve got one chance to get it, and this is his chance. I think he’s doing the right thing by playing is game and playing hard and helping the team win.”

Martinez hasn’t spoken to Judge himself, but believes the four-time All-Star’s first choice would be to remain in pinstripes. But another caveat has potentially surfaced with Juan Soto reportedly being on the trading block. If the Yanks wanted to trade for a superstar that is seven years younger than Judge, would they sign him to a massive extension and declare that there wasn’t enough left in the pot to keep Judge?

Martinez says that would definitely be an issue, but if George Steinbrenner were still running the team, the Yanks would have a $700 million outfield with Soto, Judge, and Giancarlo Stanton.

“Yes, of course,” Martinez laughed. “One hundred percent.”

