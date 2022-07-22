ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zeeland, MI

Henry J. Van Essen

By Patty Vandenberg
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHenry J. Van Essen was born on February 5, 1934, in Edgerton, MN, and died in Zeeland, MI on July 18, 2022. Henry married his high school sweetheart, Dot De Poorter on May 18, 1954. Their union was blessed with 4 children:...

Robert Junior Geerlings

Robert Junior Geerlings, age 84, passed away in Holland on Friday, July 22nd, 2022. Robert was born on April 8th, 1938 in Zeeland, Michigan to Martin and Reka Geerlings. Robert was a Zeeland police officer for 5 years. He was the police officer of the year in 1964. After that, Robert was a postal worker for 30 years. He was also a bus driver and a service member of the Michigan Army National guard. Robert was a long-time member of Faith Reformed Church of Zeeland, where he was known to memorize Bible scriptures. As well as a lifetime member of Jaycees and an Ambuc’s volunteer. After retirement, Robert loved to garden. Robert will be deeply missed by many. In honor of Robert’s life, please bring a clean empty can of pop to the memorial.
ZEELAND, MI
Marian Holtgeerts

Marian Holtgeerts, age 82, passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Marian was a Holland resident her entire life. She attended Holland High School. She was employed at General Electric, Gentex, and finished her career at Trendway. She was legally blind and took care of her mother for years until her mother’s death.
HOLLAND, MI
Rescue crews recover Ohio man who drowned in Lake Michigan

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Authorities have confirmed that recovery crews have found the body of an Ohio man in Lake Michigan in Muskegon County. Police have identified the victim as 19-year-old Michael Hooffstetter who was recovered around 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 25, according to the Muskegon Police Department.
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
Ottawa County named one of the healthiest counties in the state

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC AM/FM) – Ottawa County has been ranked the second healthiest county in Michigan, according to data from countyhealthrankings.org. The rankings factor in health outcomes and health factors like premature death, low birth weight, adult smoking and obesity, excessive drinking, access to exercise opportunities, air pollution, violent crime, and more.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
Holland man suffers serious injuries after his vehicle is struck by semi

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC AM/FM) – A 66-year-old Holland suffered serious injuries after apparently pulling his vehicle into the path of a semi-tractor trailer Monday morning at the intersection of New Holland Street and 112th Avenue. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the man from Holland was traveling northbound on...
HOLLAND, MI
Clerks concerned about unofficial election information being reported on some media sites

WEST OLIVE, MI (WHTC AM/FM) – Officials in Ottawa and Kent counties says election results data posted on several local media sites didn’t come from them. In a joint statement, Kent County Clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons and Ottawa County Clerk Justin Roebuck said their teams received calls and messages Monday morning concerning election results data that has been posted on local media sites. The statement said, “We want to be very clear that results posted on these sites were not provided by official election administrators, nor were our offices involved in any way.”
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI

