Henry J. Van Essen

Robert Junior Geerlings, age 84, passed away in Holland on Friday, July 22nd, 2022. Robert was born on April 8th, 1938 in Zeeland, Michigan to Martin and Reka Geerlings. Robert was a Zeeland police officer for 5 years. He was the police officer of the year in 1964. After that, Robert was a postal worker for 30 years. He was also a bus driver and a service member of the Michigan Army National guard. Robert was a long-time member of Faith Reformed Church of Zeeland, where he was known to memorize Bible scriptures. As well as a lifetime member of Jaycees and an Ambuc’s volunteer. After retirement, Robert loved to garden. Robert will be deeply missed by many. In honor of Robert’s life, please bring a clean empty can of pop to the memorial.

ZEELAND, MI ・ 7 HOURS AGO