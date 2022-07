SIOUX CITY — Transmission of COVID-19 in Woodbury County has risen from low to medium and the number of tests coming back positive for COVID-19 continues trending upward. The county saw a 31% increase in the number of positive COVID tests reported in the last seven days, according to the state's most recent COVID-19 report. The data, which was updated by the Iowa Department of Public Health on Tuesday, shows 351 positive tests, which is up from the 267 positive tests reported on July 19.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IA ・ 22 HOURS AGO