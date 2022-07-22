Anonymous Donor Who Paid For Uvalde Victims' Funerals Revealed

Photo : Getty Images

In the days after the May 24 attack at Robb Elementary School, it was announced that an anonymous donor paid for all the victims' funeral expenses.

Now, the identity of the donor has been revealed.

Sports icon Bo Jackson announced he was one of the donors who paid for the funerals of the 19 children and two teachers, according to The Associated Press. He said he felt compelled to help out and felt a personal connection to Uvalde, a city he's driven through several times.

"I don’t know if it’s because I’m getting old. It’s just not right for parents to bury their kids. It’s just not right. I know every family there probably works their butts off just to do what they do. ... The last thing they needed was to shell out thousands of dollars for something that never should have happened," Jackson told The Associated Press on Wednesday (July 20).

Three days after the shooting, the MLB and NFL star and a close friend of his — who Jackson declined to name — traveled to Uvalde and met with Governor Greg Abbott. They presented a check for $170,000 with the intent of paying for all funeral expenses. "We appreciate that anonymous donor for his generosity, and we will ensure that those resources get into the right hands," Abbott said in a press conference that day, leaving Jackson's identity a secret.

"We didn't want media. No one knew we were there," Jackson later revealed. Abbott praised the All-Star for his generosity. "The true spirit of our nation is Americans lifting up one another in times of need and hardship. In a truly selfless act, Bo covered all funeral expenses for the victims' families so they would have one less thing to worry about as they grieved," he said.