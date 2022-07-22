ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Gene Therapy Provides A Promising Treatment For A Type Of Hemophilia

By Ruth Clark
Health Digest
Health Digest
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fzi8H_0gp7KJGv00
Alisusha/Shutterstock

Hemophilia B is a genetic disorder where the protein that's responsible for helping the blood clot is missing or defective, according to the National Hemophilia Foundation. As a result, most patients have to receive regular injections of a clotting factor to make up for the lack of protein, called factor IX or FIX. Now, a new study published in The New England Journal of Medicine shows that a particular type of gene therapy may treat hemophilia B, reducing the need for these injections.

This missing or defective FIX protein is caused by a genetic mutation that's passed down from parents to children, though about one-third of all cases happen due to spontaneous mutation. When this mutation occurs, those with hemophilia B bleed more than the average person, whether internally or externally. The level of FIX protein present determines how severe a person's symptoms are. Normal levels range from 50%-150%, and hemophilia ranges from mild (6%-49%) to severe (less than 1%). Hemophilia is rare, only occurring in about 1 in 5,000 live births, but hemophilia B is four times less common than hemophilia A.

How a new gene therapy may help

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XK6yu_0gp7KJGv00
Choksawatdikorn/Shutterstock

The new study found that a new gene therapy may be promising for patients with hemophilia B, reducing their need to regularly inject themselves with a synthetic version of the FIX protein (via U.S. News & World Report). Researchers used a gene therapy called FLT180a, which was found to eliminate the need for regular injections in nine out of 10 participants. The therapy works by using a hollowed-out virus that carries a functional copy of the FIX protein gene, replacing the mutated one.

Twenty-six weeks later, five participants had regular levels of the FIX protein, three had levels that were low but still higher than before, and one had unusually high levels. All participants experienced some side effects, including one who developed a blood clot after receiving a high dose of the therapy. However, the treatment was generally well tolerated. Participants will continue to be monitored for 15 years to determine the long-term safety and efficacy of the treatment.

Lead researcher Dr. Pratima Chowdary, a hematologist at the Royal Free Hospital in London and University College London (UCL) Cancer Institute, said that if hemophilia B patients no longer needed to inject themselves with synthetic FIX protein regularly, this treatment could vastly improve their quality of life.

Comments / 0

Related
MedicineNet.com

What Is the Best Kidney Disease Treatment?

Unfortunately, there is no cure for chronic kidney disease, but treatment can help relieve the symptoms and prevent them from worsening. Chronic kidney disease is divided into five stages. The stages vary depending on how much damage your kidneys have suffered and how well they function. For example, stage one can be mild enough that it doesn't affect your kidney's functioning at all. It can, however, get worse if left untreated.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
SFGate

Emerging Treatments for Brain Cancer

(BPT) - Glioblastoma (GBM) is the most common, complex, treatment-resistant and deadliest type of brain cancer with 13,400 new cases diagnosed in the U.S. each year. On GBM Awareness Day on July 20, it’s important to raise public awareness of this devastating disease and honor individuals who have lost their lives to or are currently living with GBM. Further, GBM Awareness Day represents an opportunity to build momentum for and increase visibility of research being conducted to bring life-improving and life-saving treatments to patients with GBM. While significant progress is being made, there is still more to be done to conquer and cure GBM.
CANCER
Medical News Today

Alzheimer's treatment: Mouse study investigates blood replacement

The aggregation of the beta-amyloid protein into insoluble deposits in the brain is a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease. A recent study shows that replacing blood in a mouse model of Alzheimer’s disease with blood from healthy wild-type mice could slow down the formation of beta-amyloid deposits. This blood...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Aging eyes: 'Youth' protein may be key for prevention, treatment

The “youth” protein, pigment epithelium-derived factor (PEDF), protects cells in the eye’s retina from oxidative stress, a new animal study shows. Researchers with the National Eye Institute (NEI) found that declines in PEDF levels may contribute to aging-related diseases of the retina. Experts hope these findings will...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gene Therapy#Gene Mutation#Genetic Disorder#U S News World Report
Health Digest

The Best Exercises To Get Rid Of Love Handles

Everything is going according to plan. Since cutting calories and walking three miles a day, you're getting fit and losing weight. But those pesky love handles just won't budge! So, what exactly are love handles anyway? Simply put, love handles — also referred to as a muffin top, spare tire, breadbasket — are conspicuous deposits of excess fat jetting out from the sides of one's waistline. Love handles are considered subcutaneous fat, or fat located immediately below the skin. Subcutaneous fat (as opposed to the hidden more dangerous visceral fat) accounts for about 90% of total body fat, as reported by Science Direct.
WORKOUTS
Parade

10 Rare Autoimmune Diseases That Don’t Get Enough Attention

Parade.com has an extensive editorial partnership with Cleveland Clinic, consistently named as one of the nation's best hospitals in U.S. News & World Report's annual "America's Best Hospitals" survey. Click here to learn more about our health reporting policies. If you get diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease—or any rare...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Health Digest

Is Oatmeal Good For Diabetes?

If you have diabetes, you may be wondering if oatmeal is a good food to include in your diet. Oatmeal can be a nutritious and delicious part of a healthy diet for people with this health condition. There are two main types of oatmeal: rolled oats and quick oats. Quick oats are smaller and cook more quickly, while rolled oats are larger and take longer to cook. Both types of oatmeal can be a good choice for people with diabetes when eaten in moderation (via Healthline).
NUTRITION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Medical News Today

The link between restless legs syndrome (RLS) and multiple sclerosis (MS)

Restless legs syndrome, or RLS, causes an irresistible urge to move the legs, usually while lying down or trying to fall asleep. It is more common among people with multiple sclerosis (MS). Nerve damage may help explain the connection between RLS and MS. According to estimates,. 5–15% — of people...
MLS
Health Digest

What It Really Means When Your Eye Keeps Twitching

Contrary to what it sounds like, an eye twitch is really more of an eyelid twitch rather than a function of the eyeball itself, according to experts at LasikPlus. Also referred to as myokymia, this involuntary muscle movement may occur for some people only on occasion, while others may experience involuntary blinking throughout the day (via Cedars Sinai). In severe cases, eye twitching due to a medical condition may be ongoing. Most cases of eye twitching are temporary and are not considered cause for concern.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EverydayHealth.com

The Link Between EPI and Pancreatic Cancer

There are a few important ways in which pancreatic cancer and EPI are linked:. The conditions share a common risk factor: chronic pancreatitis. “Some studies suggest that people with chronic pancreatitis are at increased risk for pancreatic cancer,” says David Bernstein, MD, a gastroenterologist and hepatologist and the chief of the department of hepatology at Northwell Health in Manhasset, New York. Chronic pancreatitis, which is the long-term inflammation of the pancreas that results in permanent damage, can also lead to EPI. And, when the condition results from chronic pancreatitis, it tends to be severe.
MANHASSET, NY
Health Digest

What It Really Means If You Have Stringy Mucus In Your Eyes

It's not uncommon to wake up with a crusty crumble or two sitting in the inner corner of your eye. Sometimes referred to as "sleep," Downtown Eyes explains that those crumbles are pieces of hardened eye discharge that have solidified due to a lack of blinking while snoozing. An accumulation of mucus, skin cells, oil, and more, eye boogers provide an essential service by ridding our eyes of potential contaminants. However, there are different kinds of eye discharge. Depending on its color and consistency, some mucus may indicate a potential eye condition.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
psychologytoday.com

Doing Absolutely Nothing Has Mental Health Benefits

Even briefly, letting go of everything and doing nothing has mental and physical health benefits. Embracing the practice of doing nothing may create some discomfort because it’s such an anathema to our usual ways. When attempting the counter-intuitive task of doing nothing, stay with your plan and intention but...
MENTAL HEALTH
technologynetworks.com

Gene Therapy To Treat Epilepsy With Dr. Eric Wengert

In this Teach Me in 10 episode, we are joined by Dr. Eric Wengert, postdoctoral fellow at The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Dr. Wengert will be discussing epilepsy, the neurological disorder caused by hyperexcitability and synchrony in the brain, which manifest as behavioral seizures. While there are antiseizure medications...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

New understanding of 'superantigens' could lead to improved staph infection treatments

The bacterium Staphylococcus aureus has long been known to cause infections in humans, ranging from mild skin infections to pneumonia to more serious infections of the heart. In high-income countries, it's the leading cause of a sometimes-fatal condition known as infective endocarditis, involving inflammation of the heart's valves or lining.
SCIENCE
Health Digest

What Really Happens When You Brush Your Teeth Every Day

"Brush your teeth twice a day, every day, for at least two minutes!" We have all heard this phrase time and time again when going to the dentist, and currently, the American Dental Association (ADA) states this as their official advice on toothbrushing. But let's be honest: At the end of the long day, or when just waking up in the morning, brushing your teeth can feel like a bothersome chore. Standing there for a full two minutes and making sure to brush with the right technique can feel pretty annoying. So why do dentists recommend it so highly, and what are the consequences if you don't follow their tooth brushing advice?
SKIN CARE
Medical News Today

Diabetes: Experimental drug may help restore insulin-producing cells

Researchers investigated whether they can reprogram pancreatic stem cell-like cells into insulin-producing beta-cells for potential diabetes treatment. They found that the genes that regulate insulin expression could be reactivated by using a drug previously investigated for treating patients with lymphomas and multiple myeloma. The research findings suggest a possible new...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Researchers identify protein connected to aging and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis

Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) is an aging-associated disease caused by progressive scarring of the lungs, leading to respiratory failure and death. Therapies to treat IPF are limited, making studies on the mechanisms responsible for this crippling disease a priority. Now for the first time, researchers at the Arthritis and Autoimmune Diseases Center (AADC) at Boston University School of Medicine (BUSM) in collaboration with those at Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minn., have discovered a new mechanism linking the aging of blood vessels to the development of pulmonary fibrosis.
ROCHESTER, MN
Health Digest

These Are The Health Benefits Of Honeybush Tea

If you're hip to holistic healthcare, you may be wondering about the health benefits of honeybush tea. Honeybush 'tea' is an herbal drink made from the honeybush shrub or the Cyclopia plant. Unlike traditional black tea or green tea, honeybush tea is not made from Camellia sinensis, so the herbal drink has no tannins or caffeine, and is in fact technically not 'tea' in the traditional sense (per Verywell Fit).
FOOD & DRINKS
Health Digest

The Best Exercises For A Separated Shoulder

A separated shoulder isn't an injury to the main ball-and-socket joint of the shoulder — it's an injury to the acromioclavicular joint on top of the shoulder (via Cleveland Clinic) This occurs when the ligaments between the collarbone and shoulder blade are torn, causing them to separate. The end of the shoulder blade, or scapula, is called the acromion. As a result, a separated shoulder is also commonly referred to as an acromioclavicular joint separation.
FITNESS
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
73K+
Followers
4K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy