ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

How To Open An Escrow Account During The Home Buying Process

By Pasan Perera
House Digest
House Digest
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Buying a home can feel confusing, but opening an escrow account is fairly straightforward. Here's how to open an escrow account when purchasing a...

www.housedigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
House Digest

5 Tax Breaks You Can Get If You Own A Second Property

Owning a house is a dream come true for any homeowner. It essentially signifies having a title deed rather than leasing or renting a property and enjoying other tons of benefits that comes with it. It gets even better if you own your second property. You can buy the home for vacations, retirement time, or just to rent it out. Getting a second or third residence means repeating the whole process of saving up money for a down payment and saving on your home insurance.
INCOME TAX
House Digest

14 Money-Saving Lowe's Shopping Hacks

There's no shortage of ways to save at Lowe's. Deals of the day, appliance special values, scratch-and-dent sales, mistint paint discounts, clearance sales, Black Friday and a half-dozen other annual sales, military discounts, suspiciously cheap installation services... even subscriptions by which you get discounts for regularly buying items — the list goes on.
SHOPPING
House Digest

The Least Expensive Sofas At Target

Target is most folks' go-to store when it comes to shopping for clothes, skincare, kitchenware, gaming, etc. It's also the perfect place to roam around when you don't have anything to do on a random Tuesday. Even when you go to Target without a list, you can still somehow leave with at least $100 worth of things. Insider states that people spend more money at Target because of their easily accessible products and organized setup. Their bright lights, vibrant colors, and wide aisles attract consumers, making them spend more time there than they need to.
RETAIL
House Digest

Pros And Cons Of A Leasehold Property

A leasehold property is something that's common in European property markets, but less so in the United States. This doesn't mean that buyers can't find a leasehold in the U.S. marketplace. Koa Realty notes that Hawaii often sees these types of listings (along with fee simple); though, in all reality, a leasehold listing can be located anywhere.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Escrow#Real Estate Brokerage#Home Loan#Home Buying#The Home Buying Process#Bankrate#Emd
House Digest

Bryan Baeumler's Expert Advice For Making Your Home More Energy Efficient

Bryan Baeumler has made quite a name for himself as a host of many of HGTV's Canadian TV shows. As a former handyman and businessman, he has developed television programming that has sealed his reputation for reliability when it comes to advice for everything related to home building and ownership. According to his website, he is a Gemini award recipient and has dual degrees in Political Science and Business. He has also written articles sharing the best way to keep a home energy-efficient year-round, and the answer might surprise you.
TV SHOWS
House Digest

What To Do If Your Home Is Right Next To Your Neighbor's House

These days it's fairly common to live in neighborhoods where houses are squeezed right next to one another, like student photos in your high school's yearbook. While these types of neighborhoods can still be charming places to live, being up close and personal with your neighbor's property has some distinct disadvantages. For one, it can make homeowners feel like they lack privacy in their yard or even in their home. Also, if your neighbor's yard is a disaster area that's not befitting for your beautiful neighborhood, their proximity can definitely lower your home value when it's time to sell (per Trulia).
HOME & GARDEN
House Digest

How To Know If A Plumber Is Taking Advantage Of You

There are many exciting aspects of becoming a homeowner, from undertaking weekend DIY projects to selecting paint and furniture for your new home. However, when something goes wrong with your home's plumbing, many homeowners are unprepared to take care of the issue themselves. Luckily, there's no shortage of skilled plumbers out there who combine many years of experience with affordable prices. These plumbers can be located via their stellar reviews, recommendations from neighbors, or online searches.
ECONOMY
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
55K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy