Cincinnati, OH

Look: Bengals unveil white alternate helmets

By Tim Kelly
 3 days ago
The Cincinnati Bengals finally have a helmet to match one of the most popular alternate uniforms in the NFL.

Friday, the defending AFC Champion Bengals unveiled a white helmet, which will match the team's alternate look:

Earlier this offseason, Pro Football Focus photoshopped what the team's "White Bengal" alternate uniforms would look like with a matching white helmet, and the reviews were rave:

The undercarriage of a Bengal Tiger actually looks pretty similar to these uniforms, so they are relatively accurate from a nature standpoint, on top of just looking clean.

Cincinnati has yet to announce when Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and company will wear these helmets for the first time in a game, but the NFL world will eagerly await the debut.

