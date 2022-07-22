ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Tom Withers: Stefanski has a pretty good roster he can lean on, a chance to show he has the right system

By Baskin Phelps
 3 days ago

Tom Withers of the Associated Press joined Baskin & Phelps to talk about the timing for a Deshaun Watson ruling as the Browns begin training camp on July 27, the signing of Josh Rosen as another backup quarterback, Kevin Stefanski's opportunity and challenge in this situation, the biggest question marks for this team going into camp and the Guardians' position headed into the second half of the season.

92.3 The Fan

Jeremy Fowler: Browns will go with co-QB1s in camp regardless of Watson's status

ESPN senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler joined Afternoon Drive on The Fan to to talk about the biggest non-quarterback question marks facing the Browns entering the season, how the team will treat the position with the offense in camp, the timeline for a ruling from Sue L. Robinson, Lamar Jackson's contract situation in Baltimore and whether Baker Mayfield will win the starting job in Carolina.
CLEVELAND, OH
