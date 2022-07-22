Tom Withers: Stefanski has a pretty good roster he can lean on, a chance to show he has the right system
Tom Withers of the Associated Press joined Baskin & Phelps to talk about the timing for a Deshaun Watson ruling as the Browns begin training camp on July 27, the signing of Josh Rosen as another backup quarterback, Kevin Stefanski's opportunity and challenge in this situation, the biggest question marks for this team going into camp and the Guardians' position headed into the second half of the season.
