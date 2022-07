LATTA, S.C. (WPDE) — A lawsuit filed last July by former Latta Police Chief Crystal Moore has been dismissed and settled, according to federal documents. The documents read, "The Court having been advised by counsel for the parties that the above action has been settled, IT IS ORDERED that this action is hereby dismissed without costs and without prejudice. If settlement is not consummated within sixty (60) days, either party may petition the Court to reopen this action and restore it to the calendar."

