Why is mask advisory returning for Columbus?
According to NBC4i, The Columbus Public Health department has issued a mask advisory Friday, asking people to wear a mask indoors and in gatherings.
While it’s not requiring masks like a mandate, the health department said the advisory is an encouragement for everyone to wear a mask regardless of their vaccination status. Despite that, the department’s head said the vaccine can still help with symptoms if someone does contract the virus.
“The best way to protect yourself and your loved ones from hospitalization and death from COVID-19 is to get vaccinated and boosted,” said Columbus Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts. “Wearing a mask and testing if you’re sick also will help slow down the spread.”
For the full NBC4 story click here
