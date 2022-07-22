ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why is mask advisory returning for Columbus?

By Nia Noelle
 3 days ago

According to NBC4i, The Columbus Public Health department has issued a mask advisory Friday, asking people to wear a mask indoors and in gatherings.

While it’s not requiring masks like a mandate, the health department said the advisory is an encouragement for everyone to wear a mask regardless of their vaccination status. Despite that, the department’s head said the vaccine can still help with symptoms if someone does contract the virus.

“The best way to protect yourself and your loved ones from hospitalization and death from COVID-19 is to get vaccinated and boosted,” said Columbus Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts. “Wearing a mask and testing if you’re sick also will help slow down the spread.”

Comments / 1

Dale Phillips
3d ago

imagine my surprise. I'm right once again as I said they would do this before the end of the year. So predictable but I'm sure it will fool the majority of people whom will insist on wearing masks

Reply
2
 

