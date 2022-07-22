Ex-Bronx middle school teacher sentenced to 3 years in prison for raping girl, 13

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A former Throgs Neck middle school teacher was sentenced Thursday to three years in prison for raping a 13-year-old student, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark announced.

Jonathan Pol's sentence, also requiring the 31-year-old to register as a sex offender, was handed down in Bronx Criminal Court.

He previously pleaded guilty on May 17 to second-degree rape.

The investigation showed that Pol, who was an English teacher at Mott Hall Community School, engaged in a sexual relationship and exchanged inappropriate text messages with the victim, who was one of his students, from December 2018 to April 2019.

The 13-year-old's mother said in a court statement Thursday that her daughter is still suffering from the ordeal, the Daily News reports.

"Therapy is now a part of our daily lives," she said. "For the rest of our lives [we] will have scars that will always remind us of what happened."

She also argued that abuse is a much larger problem that has not been addressed in the city's public school system.

"Families ... are not being protected by a system and its staff that are supposed to be designed to take care of [their] children internally and externally," she added.

Jenna Lyle, the associate press secretary for the New York City Department of Education, told the outlet that Pol's actions "were absolutely deplorable."

"The defendant used his position of power to engage in a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old girl," Clark said in a statement. "His assaults on the victim led to life-altering trauma."