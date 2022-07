Disney has had a rough year. The stock is down nearly 35% year-to-date, impacted by a combination of inflation, disappointing Q2 results and Disney+’s lack of profitability and disappointing subscriber numbers. Where has Disney+ gone wrong? “Disney Plus was fast out of the gate,” said Cheddar News senior reporter Michelle Castillo. “I did applaud their strategy of doing more quality content and fewer shows than just flooding the market with a lot of programming. But those shows cost a lot of money and they're not simple.” In a bid to turn things around, Disney for the first time is adding R-rated movies to its streaming service, and users will start seeing ads later this year.

