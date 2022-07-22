ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Watch: former Rutgers basketball star Ron Harper Jr. finishes off break with strong dunk

By Kristian Dyer
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Ron Harper Jr. is not just showing his ability to play good defense in the NBA summer league, but the former Rutgers basketball standout is running the court well and finishing.

Finishing, with authority.

After going unselected in last month’s NBA draft, Harper was quickly signed by the Toronto Raptors. His two-way contract with the Raptors was made official last month.

A two-way contract allows a player to be eligible to play in 50 of their team’s 82 games

Harper, who starred in his four seasons at Rutgers, is averaging 9.2 points and 5.0 rebounds per game. He is struggling from 3-point range, shooting 21.7 percent from distance.

He has shown an ability to run the court as well as his usual trademark defensive effort. But he also has shown off some explosiveness.

Check out this dunk from earlier in the week where Harper finishes off a fastbreak for the Raptors:

Harper averaged 15.8 points on 44.2 percent shooting, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game last season as a senior.

