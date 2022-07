SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested Thursday after police found a loaded firearm and drugs in a bag the suspect dropped. Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh said officers were observing an apartment building on Marion Street around 5:45 p.m. for illegal drug activity when they saw a man, later identified as 42-year-old Alfonso Colon of Springfield, in the back of the building. Colon saw the officers and ran up to the second floor and dropped a bag.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO