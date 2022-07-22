Pack in more savings before it’s time to go back to school thanks to Amazon

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The sun is hot, the pool is cool, so you know what that means: It’s almost time to go back to school. And your little one can’t fill their head with knowledge without a stylish vessel to fill with their books, pens, and snacks. Enter the Champion Momentum backpack, available as low as $30 (depending on color), which is 40 percent off its $50 list price.

This Champion features a front zipper pocket for items that need to be in reach, like pencils or keys, and an internal organizer for papers and binders. There’s even a laptop sleeve for writing papers on the go. A side water bottle pocket means you don’t have to dig for hydration—we like to carry the YETI Rambler water bottle, which is 10 percent off and comes in 22 different colorways. This backpack comes in six stylish colorways and patterns to suit your vibe. If this one doesn’t tickle your fancy, check out our list of the best backpacks for school. And no back-to-school get-up is complete without a lunch box—we dig this one, which opens from the top and is extra roomy for extra snacks.

Still debating one strap or two? Here are some more backpacks we love on sale, so snag these deals before the pool membership runs out:

