Placer County, CA

Two Placer County teens, 18 and 16, killed in speed-related crash on Highway 193, CHP says

By Michael McGough
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago
An 18-year-old driver and his 16-year-old passenger were killed after striking a tree Thursday night along Highway 193 in Placer County, in what California Highway Patrol officials believe to be a speed-related incident.

The vehicle, a 2010 Mini Cooper, caught fire following the crash, the CHP Auburn office said in a Friday morning news release.

The Mini crashed along northbound Highway 193 west of Dutch Court, a few miles west of Newcastle. The driver, a Lincoln man, and the passenger, a Loomis boy, succumbed to injuries in the crash, authorities said.

Initial investigation indicated speed as a contributing factor. Drugs or alcohol impairment did not appear to be factors, CHP officials said, but that will be formally determined following the coroner’s toxicology report.

Identification of the victims will be handled by the Placer County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family.

Both the driver and passenger were wearing seat belts, according to the CHP.

livin the dream1
2d ago

Minis are little high powered Go Carts!! Fun and safe to drive,but glad I waited to my 40's!! Tragic!! RIP little Mini Brothers 😪

3d ago

Rest In Peace Evan. Barely new him but he was always such a genuine and caring guy. He will be missed 🕊

Related
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Double Fatality Accident Reported West of Auburn

Accident on Highway 193 Kills Two Teenagers in Placer County. A fatality accident involving two teenagers from Placer County occurred on July 21 in what California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers believe was related to speed. The collision happened in the evening hours when the Mini Cooper the teens were in struck a tree and caught fire after crashing near Dutch Court, west of Auburn. The older teen driving the Mini was from Lincoln, and the younger was from Loomis. Both died in the collision.
AUBURN, CA
CBS Sacramento

2 Killed In Napa County Plane Crash Identified As Placer County Residents Scott Killian And Dreyson Hicks

NAPA – Two people who were killed in a plane crash earlier this month in Napa County have been identified as Placer County residents. Scott Killian, 61, of Roseville was piloting the plane when it crashed near Berryessa Estates in Napa County on the morning of July 17, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office. The crash also killed 22-year-old Dreyson Hicks from Rocklin. The crash caused a vegetation fire that grew to one to two acres before firefighters from Cal Fire had it contained at 10:27 a.m., CBS San Francisco reports. The crash investigation had been taken over by the National Transportation Safety Board. They have not released the exact cause of the crash.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Who Allegedly Fled Scene Of Deadly Hit-And-Run Crash In Sacramento Arrested

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A driver is under arrest after a hit-and-run crash in Sacramento County left one pedestrian dead and two others injured. Hit-and-run suspect’s SUV The incident happened around 3 p.m. along Stockton Boulevard near McMahon Drive. According to authorities, a white Toyota Rav4 SUV was reportedly driving down Stockton Boulevard at a high rate of speed when it hit a sedan that was making a left turn to McMahon Drive. The crash caused the sedan to hit three pedestrians who were on the sidewalk. One pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and the two others were hospitalized with injuries...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Solano County Deputies Protect Home From Grass Fire

DIXON – Two Solano County sheriff’s deputies are being credited with protecting a home from a grass fire. On Sunday, Solano County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Schilling and Lopez were in the area of Hawkins and Pitt School roads in Dixon when they noticed that a roadside fire was getting close to a house, according to a sheriff’s department statement. They stopped and tried to contact the homeowners, but got no answer. The deputies then used a water hose outside the home to hold the fire back from the home. Firefighters from the Dixon Fire Department arrived and put out the fire.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

1 dead and two others hurt in Sacramento crash

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says one person has died and two others were taken to the hospital following a crash in Sacramento. Law enforcement says just after 3 p.m Saturday an 82-year-old driver was going north on Stockton Blvd. when they decided to make a left turn onto McMahon Drive. At this time, according to law enforcement, a 29-year-old driver in a Toyota Rav 4 "ran the red light, veered right and struck 3 pedestrians."
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Man rescued from American River, airlifted to hospital

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man was rescued from the American River and airlifted to the hospital on Sunday, authorities said. Video player above: Top Stories from July 24, 2022. He was pulled from the river near Camp Pollock after being under the water for over three minutes, the Sacramento Fire Department said on social media.
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Sacramento Bee

Man shot and killed was filming music video, California cops say. Another hospitalized

One man was killed and another was injured during the filming of a music video in California, police said in a news release. Officers received calls about the incident at around 11:15 p.m. on July 22, the Fairfield Police Department said in a Facebook post. When they arrived at the scene, they found several people who were involved with the production of the music video, the post said.
FAIRFIELD, CA
actionnewsnow.com

SUV located in Sacramento River Monday morning

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A vehicle was located in the Sacramento River just east of Cottonwood on Monday morning. Shasta County deputies said they received a call at 6 a.m. that a red Saturn SUV was in the water at the Balls Ferry Fishing Access and Boat Ramp, off of Gover Road.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Oroville CHP looking for 2 people involved in hit and run crash

OROVILLE, Calif. - Oroville CHP is looking for two people who were involved in a hit and run crash at the Gold Country Casino on Saturday at around 4:30 a.m. CHP says they were driving either an F-350 or F-450 dually. If you know who these people are, Oroville CHP...
OROVILLE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Driver in fatal runaway boat collision sentenced to 3-10 years

The driver in a Nov. 9. 2021, fatal runaway boat crash in south Carson City was sentenced Thursday to 3-10 years on two counts of reckless driving with death, according to media reports. Roney Rolando Gonzalez-Otazo, 26, was eastbound on U.S. Highway 50 when the brakes on a 2017 Ford-350...
CARSON CITY, NV
FOX40

Aggressive turkey attacks Vacaville officer’s patrol car

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — According to a Facebook post from the Vacaville Police Department, Sunday morning a resident got the attention of a Vacaville officer to notify them of an aggressive turkey running around in the area. According to the post, when the officer found the turkey, it attacked...
VACAVILLE, CA
The Sacramento Bee

Man pulled from underwater in American River in Sacramento. Here’s how he was rescued

Bystanders rescued a man submerged in the American River and rendered aid Sunday before emergency personnel airlifted him to a hospital, the Sacramento Fire Department said. The victim, described as a man in his 40s, had been underwater near Camp Pollock for about three minutes, the Fire Department said in social media posts about 8 p.m. Bystanders pulled him out and started giving him CPR before fire crews arrived.
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Sacramento Bee

Bicyclist in critical condition after he collides with a vehicle in Citrus Heights

A cyclist was knocked unconscious and suffered critical injuries after he collided with a vehicle along Sunrise Boulevard in Citrus Heights, police said. The Citrus Heights Police Department responded about 5 p.m. Friday to the scene on Sunrise, north of Antelope Road, after reports of a traffic collision between a vehicle and a bicyclist, according to officials.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

