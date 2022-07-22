ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reds outfielder Tommy Pham explains his unique, detailed approach on defense

By Charlie Goldsmith, Cincinnati Enquirer
 3 days ago
When the Cincinnati Reds coaching staff developed their overall philosophy for outfield defense, they turned a famous sports quote into a constant reminder for their outfielders.

The line, which gets repeated often between the players and the coaches, is that you don’t make 100% of the plays that you don’t get to.

From the first day of spring training, the coaching staff stresses being as aggressive as possible to try to make plays.

“Tommy Pham has embodied that,” Reds outfield coach Jeff Pickler said. “That's his mentality anyway, so he fit right in.”

Pham is having a solid season as a hitter, but his willingness to attempt a diving play, make the right read to cut off a ball in the gap or attempt an aggressive throw to beat a runner to the plate are the skills that led to Reds manager David Bell calling Pham a “great defender.”

According to the Reds’ coaches, Pham’s defining quality is that he thinks he can catch any line drive into the outfield. He personifies the aggressive mindset the Reds are looking for on defense.

“The positioning is to the step,” Bell said. “He wants to be in the right spot. It means a lot to him. He knows that those things come up and can help you win a game. To have someone with that attention to detail and that good of a player in the lineup every day on our team has been a big part of our team.”

Pham, one of the most analytical players on the Reds, participated in a Q&A about his defensive process, the adjustments he makes and how he gets into the right position.

David Bell and Jeff Pickler have spoken about how important defensive positioning is to you. Is that a skill you’ve always had, or something you’ve developed?

PHAM: In St. Louis, I played closer to the line. With Tampa Bay and the Padres, it was the exact opposite. They wanted me to play further in the gap. But you can play so far in the gap that you take away throwing opportunities with men on base. There are more balls hit down the line than there are in the gap, so I never understood why I played so far in the gap on my last two teams.

This year, I had a talk with (the coaches) and told them my thoughts about positioning in the outfield. (Pickler) really took it to heart. We have an understanding that I don’t want to be playing far in the gap like I did on my other teams. You get crushed, man.

If a guy is on first and you’re way over in the gap, it’s easier for him to score on a ball down the line. You really need to give yourself a shot to throw out the guy at home on a base hit to left. It’s killing my defensive numbers as well.

What’s the process like of making adjustments between pitches?

PHAM: You’ve got to do what the game tells you. If I’m two steps into the gap and I feel like the hitter is getting (the head of the bat) out in front, I’ll make an adjustment. If he’s late, I make an adjustment. You make adjustments off of what you see. Then if you see a guy is throwing a fastball, you make that adjustment too. You’ve got to be in tune with the game.

Has playing left field become more difficult during your career because hitters are pulling the ball more often?

PHAM: To be honest with you, left field has always been the toughest of the three (positions in the outfield). I didn’t know that until I got to the big leagues. I played center field coming up (through the minors). I didn’t play the corners until I got to the major leagues. To be able to understand that in left field, you get harder-hit balls with more topspin than you get in center field and right field.

More right-handed hitters pull the ball. A lot of outfielders will tell you. If I’d have known that, I might have told them to let me play right field when I first got moved to the corners.

How do you feel like you’re playing defensively this season?

PHAM: Statcast says I have no outs above average. It’s tough when you get a lot of uncatchable and a lot of routine balls. I’ve had two sun balls fall that I’m trying to make up for. There have been some throws where I’ve had a very good chance of getting a guy and I didn’t get them. I feel like there’s a lot of room to improve rather than talking about me doing well.

Are there any big defensive adjustments you’ve made during the year?

PHAM: The adjustment is just doing what your eyes tell you in the game. It’s a matter of preparation. It’s easy to get lazy as the season goes on by not going out there, shagging during batting practice, not taking your routine seriously because you’re tired. My pre-shag routine with Pickler. Maintaining your arm. Doing arm care. Stuff like that, discipline in that.

In MLB, defensive metrics aren’t perfect at evaluating the best defensive players. Do you put much stock into them?

PHAM: I put a whole lot into that because it’s how we get evaluated now as players. You have to care. Some stats might not meet the eye test, but it’s just the way the game goes now.

