'What a fun new take': Dolly Parton reacts to viral 'Jolene'-inspired song on 'AGT'

By Victoria Moorwood, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago
Chapel Hart's "America's Got Talent" audition earned a standing ovation from judges on Tuesday, and it has since received praise from the queen of country music herself, Dolly Parton.

The Mississippi trio, consisting of sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and their cousin Trea Swindle, performed "You Can Have Him Jolene," an original song inspired by Parton's 1973 hit, "Jolene."

Before their performance, the group said Parton is their favorite country star.

"We were so inspired by the song 'Jolene' and we just love the storyline," Danica said. "We figured, though, from 1973 to 2022, we could not still be fighting over the same man."

Chapel Hart gave an energetic performance of "You Can Have Him Jolene," earning the show's coveted group Golden Buzzer from the panel of judges and host Terry Crews. It then later received social media reaction from Parton.

"What a fun new take on my song," the 76-year-old tweeted on Wednesday, tagging the group.

She also made a joke about her original song's subject matter, tweeting, "Carl's birthday is today so I think I'll hang on to him, and I'm not notifying Jolene that today is his birthday."

After the Golden Buzzer-worthy audition, Chapel Hart will now fast-track to the "America's Got Talent" performance stage. Live shows for the reality talent series start Aug. 9, with weekly episodes airing Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

See Chapel Hart's performance and Parton's reaction below.

