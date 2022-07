LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An upper level low pressure system will move across the central plains on Monday bringing clouds and occasional showers. The best chance of rain will be in southern and southeastern Nebraska. Most of the rain will decrease late this afternoon and evening, but a few lingering showers will be possible overnight. Warmer temperatures expected Tuesday and Wednesday with a continued chance of showers and thunderstorms.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 11 HOURS AGO