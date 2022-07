A woman was shot by police after she fired a handgun inside the terminal at Dallas Love Field Airport, according to authorities.Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said that the incident happened after 37-year-old Portia Odufuwa was dropped off near the Southwest Airlines ticket counter at around 11am on Monday morning.He told reporters that the suspect then went into a toilet, where she changed her outfit and came back out. An officer in the terminal then saw her pull out a handgun and she began firing into the air and “aiming at the ceiling.”Police say that the officer “engaged” the...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 32 MINUTES AGO