When you hear a name like “The Bun Lady,” your imagination may run a bit wild. But for Cordia Harrington, that’s a moniker she’s grown accustomed to since it was bestowed upon her over two decades ago. Not only did Cordia graduate from McDonald’s Hamburger University in 1989, but she is the driving force behind The Bakery Cos. (now Crown Bakeries), which delivers buns and other baked goods to large companies like McDonald’s, Whole Foods, and Five Guys. Her facilities produce roughly 1,000 buns per minute, daily … that’s a lot of buns!

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO