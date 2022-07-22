ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

‘Delusional’ stalker ordered to stay away from Claire Foy for five years

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FmUew_0gp7Eaj400

Claire Foy’s “delusional” stalker has been ordered to stay away from the actress for five years after sending her thousands of emails and knocking on her door.

The Crown star Ms Foy, 38, who played the young Queen in the first two series of the hit Netflix show, is said to have been targeted by Jason Penrose, 39, in November and December last year.

Penrose, who gave his address as Highgate Mental Health Centre, was accompanied by NHS workers at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court in London on Friday, where the full stalking protection order (SPO) was granted.

District Judge Michael Oliver said: “I am sure based on the evidence Mr Penrose has carried out acts associated with stalking.”

I am satisfied this order is necessary, this was sustained and repeated conduct due to a delusional belief Mr Penrose had about Ms Foy

He went on: “Thousands of emails were sent to Ms Foy and on one occasion he attended her address.”

Mr Oliver added: “I am satisfied this order is necessary, this was sustained and repeated conduct due to a delusional belief Mr Penrose had about Ms Foy.”

He said the order is “necessary” for Ms Foy, who is “entitled to protection from further acts of stalking”.

It was heard that Penrose has been “deemed fit for release” from the mental health centre.

Ella Crine, on behalf of the Metropolitan Police, applied for a full stalking protection order (SPO) against Penrose, saying his actions “affected her (Ms Foy’s) life”.

She said the stalking was a “deeply frightening experience” for the actress.

Police can apply at the magistrates’ court for a civil SPO to block alleged stalkers from contacting or approaching their alleged victims while a criminal investigation into their behaviour continues.

It was previously said in August and September 2021, Penrose sent an email to Ms Foy’s agent saying he was a film director and producer and wanted her to appear in his next film.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GXBoT_0gp7Eaj400
Claire Foy starred in The Crown for two series (Isabel Infantes/PA) (PA Archive)

Ms Foy told her agent she did not know who he was, and from November 2 to mid-December, he sent more than 1,000 emails, contacted the actress’s sister and attended her address after finding out where it was, the court heard.

Emails were also sent to Ms Foy’s publicist, Emma Jackson.

Mr Oliver also said that after an interim SPO was granted in February, Penrose sent a letter and parcel later that month, breaching the restrictions.

The five-year-order prohibits Penrose from directly or indirectly contacting Ms Foy or Ms Jackson, and going to where they work or live.

There is also an exclusion zone covering all but five districts in the London borough of Camden.

He must also tell police of any device which can access the internet, social media accounts and telephones, allowing officers “reasonable access” to them.

Any breach of the order can be prosecuted as a criminal offence.

Mr Oliver told him: “You must comply with each and every restriction.”

Moira McFarlane, defending, had asked for a two-year order, saying: “I see no useful basis for a five-year period.”

Ms Foy, who has won a Golden Globe, two Primetime Emmy Awards and two Screen Actors Guild Awards, starred in Steven Soderbergh’s psychological thriller Unsane, and played Neil Armstrong’s wife Janet Shearon in the biopic of the astronaut, First Man.

Penrose is said to have sent Ms Jackson explicit emails, writing about “wanting her to be his girlfriend”, according to court papers.

In one, on November 2, he allegedly said: “I’m sorry I think Claire(‘s) policy should be not talking about any personal stuff in media and only creative business.”

Ms Jackson forwarded the emails to Ms Foy’s agent, who had also received messages but had blocked the account.

On December 17 last year, Ms Foy “called the police to report that Jason Penrose was outside her residence ringing on her doorbell constantly”, the papers said.

