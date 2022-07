Hundreds gathered at the Aurora Municipal Center Saturday afternoon for a reflection ceremony to mark the 10 year anniversary of the Aurora theater shooting. The ceremony was part of a series of community healing and remembrance events organized by the 7/20 Memorial Foundation throughout the week. "We're just all really trying to come together to try to make a difference and let everyone know they're not forgotten and support them," said Heather Dearman, CEO of the foundation. Ten years after the theater shooting, healing remains a work in progress, but Saturday was a showing in how far many...

AURORA, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO