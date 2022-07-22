ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Week of criticisms and revelations over Home Office’s handling of migrant crisis

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19ZXCM_0gp7EYuU00

The Home Office’s response to the migrant crisis has been the focus of a series of critical reports and revelations about its policies this week.

The latest news, that Britain stands to lose £120 million it has paid to Rwanda if its plan to deport migrants is ruled unlawful by the courts, came against a backdrop of court disclosures about the controversial policy as well as several reports containing damning findings and rising crossing numbers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bykmz_0gp7EYuU00
(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

Here are the developments so far:

– Monday

The Commons Home Affairs Committee found there was “no evidence” the Rwanda policy was acting as a deterrent.

Last week, Home Secretary Priti Patel pulled out of being questioned by MPs and then declined the committee’s requests to appear in front of them before Parliament’s summer recess.

More than 15,000 people were recorded arriving in the UK in 2022 so far – almost double the number recorded this time last year (7,735).

– Tuesday

A High Court hearing revealed the Foreign Office had advised against the Government sending migrants to Rwanda over human rights concerns.

Several asylum seekers, the Public and Commercial Services union and charities Care4Calais, Detention Action and Asylum Aid are challenging the legality of the Home Office policy, with the next court hearings due in September and October.

The first deportation flight was grounded in June amid legal challenges and subsequent court hearings have raised the prospect this may not be attempted again until the winter.

Some migrants issued with Rwanda removal directions have already been released from immigration detention because, as yet, another flight has not been scheduled.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ccFzE_0gp7EYuU00
Home Secretary Priti Patel (James Manning/PA) (PA Wire)

Since Ms Patel signed the deal with the east African nation, more than 1,000 migrants have crossed the Channel.

– Wednesday

The Home Secretary pledged to overhaul Border Force, which Prime Minister Boris Johnson decided should relinquish responsibility for tackling crossings in April. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) is now leading the operation.

It came after a review, commissioned by Ms Patel and carried out by former Australian immigration minister Alexander Downer, found the Home Office agency was performing at a “suboptimal level” and stretching its resources in an “unsustainable and highly inefficient way”.

There were “significant systemic challenges” and it appeared to be “struggling to get out of a cycle of crisis management, reacting to the last challenge and bracing itself for the next, regardless of how predictable the next challenge may be”. Border Force may have been “counter-productive” in how it dealt with Channel crossings, the report added.

Crossings paused for the first time after a 12-day stretch of migrant arrivals, the longest consecutive run so far this year. Some 2,218 made the crossing between July 8 and July 19.

Meanwhile it emerged a drone brought in by the Government in a bid to curb Channel crossings was reportedly found floating in the sea by fishermen after it malfunctioned.

– Thursday

Chief inspector of borders and immigration David Neal finds the Home Office response to the surge in Channel crossings is “poor” and the “system is overwhelmed”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YF2U1_0gp7EYuU00
David Neal, independent chief inspector of borders and immigration (ICIBI Corporate Services/PA) (PA Media)

The problems arose mainly due to a “refusal” by the Government department to move from an “emergency response to what has rapidly become steady state, or business as usual”, he said.

At the same time the Refugee Council said the number of asylum seekers “languishing” in hotels almost trebled during the course of last year.

Home Office data obtained by the charity showed by December more than 200 hotels were in use and around 10% (about 2,500) of those staying in them were children.

Nearly £5 million a day is spent on housing asylum seekers in hotels.

– Friday

The Rwandan government confirmed it has received £120million from the UK – the entire initial payment for the agreement signed by the UK in April – and said the funds are already “committed”, with some money spent on preparations for arrivals.

Officials said they were “determined” to make the deal work and would seek “solutions” if courts do bar the plan from going ahead.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Calls for Government to ‘reconsider’ Rwanda deal

A group of MPs and peers has called on Priti Patel to “reconsider” the plan to send migrants to Rwanda. The Joint Committee on Human Rights (JCHR) wrote to the Home Secretary warning of safety concerns and questioning the legality of the deal. In the letter, dated July...
IMMIGRATION
newschain

Tory candidates both vow crackdown on illegal migration

The UK will crack down further on illegal migration in the coming months regardless of who enters Downing Street, after both Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak pledged fresh measures to tighten British borders. On a weekend in which the two rival camps traded blows over tax cuts and economic credibility,...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Downer
Person
Priti Patel
Person
Boris Johnson
newschain

Parents and six-year-old girl shot dead in tent at US park

A nine-year-old boy who was camping at an Iowa state park with his parents and six-year-old sister has survived a shooting that killed the rest of his family. The Iowa Department of Public Safety identified the victims as Tyler Schmidt, 42, his 42-year-old wife Sarah Schmidt and their six-year-old daughter, Lula Schmidt, all of Cedar Falls, Iowa.
DES MOINES, IA
newschain

Emergency declared over massive wildfire near Yosemite National Park

A state of emergency has been declared in California’s Mariposa County due to a massive wildfire near Yosemite National Park. The so-called Oak Fire exploded in size on Saturday into one of the state’s largest wildfires of the year, prompting evacuation orders for thousands of people and shutting off power to more than 2,000 homes and businesses.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Migrant Crisis#Immigration Detention#Uk#The Home Office#Parliament#The Foreign Office
AFP

'Overwhelming': Survivors reflect on pope's Indigenous abuse apology

Some seemed far away, others wept or applauded: a great wave of emotion swept through the crowd on Monday in western Canada's Maskwacis when the pope himself begged forgiveness for the "evil" done to Indigenous people. "I humbly beg forgiveness for the evil committed by so many Christians against the Indigenous peoples."
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
U.K.
newschain

Firefighters unable to contain destructive Oak Fire in California

A destructive wildfire near Yosemite National Park, that has grown into one of California’s biggest blazes of the year, could not be contained on Sunday. About 2,000 firefighters were battling the Oak Fire, along with aircraft and bulldozers, facing tough conditions that included steep terrain and spiking temperatures, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire.
CALIFORNIA STATE
newschain

Politicians from peace process era pay tribute to Trimble

Politicians who played key roles at various junctures in Northern Ireland’s arduous peace process have paid tribute to David Trimble’s efforts to end the bloodshed. Former prime minister Sir John Major praised his “critical” contribution to peace building, while ex-Irish premier Bertie Ahern described him as a “courageous” leader.
POLITICS
newschain

Assembly recall postponed following Lord Trimble’s death

A planned recall of the Stormont Assembly will not proceed on Tuesday following the death of Lord Trimble. Outgoing speaker Alex Maskey said party whips were in agreement that continuing with the sitting would be “inappropriate”. The plenary session would have expected to hear robust debate on the...
POLITICS
newschain

Blair and Ahern among peace process era leaders paying tribute to Trimble

Politicians who played key roles at various junctures in Northern Ireland’s arduous peace process have paid tribute to David Trimble’s efforts to end the bloodshed. Former prime minister Sir Tony Blair said his contribution was “immense, unforgettable and frankly irreplaceable”. Sir Tony’s predecessor Sir John Major...
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
146K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy