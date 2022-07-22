ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Lincoln woman defrauded of nearly $150,000 through local scam, police say

By ANDREW WEGLEY Lincoln Journal Star
Kearney Hub
 3 days ago

A 68-year-old Lincoln woman was defrauded of nearly $150,000 through an apparently local phone scam in which the fraudsters picked up bags of cash and gold from outside the woman's northwest Lincoln home, according to police. The woman reported the theft to police on Tuesday, nine days...

kearneyhub.com

Comments / 0

 

CBS LA

Former postal carrier admits to identity, mail theft in $250K COVID fraud scheme

A former postal carrier pleaded guilty Monday to charges of stealing more than $250,000 in COVID-19 unemployment funds by filing fraudulent claims with the identities of residents on his mail route, then taking those debit cards and those sent legitimately when they arrived.Stephen Glover, 32, of Palmdale, pleaded guilty to mail fraud and theft of mail matter by an officer or employee. In his plea agreement, Glover admitted to defrauding the California Employment Development Department out of hundreds of thousands by providing co-schemers addresses on his mail route which were used as mailing addresses on fraudulent EDD applications, then intercepting and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

From fancy hotels, to stolen cars and holidays: Inside a fraudster mum's extraordinary $170K crime spree - and it's not the first time she's been caught

The full extent of a serial fraudster's extraordinary crime spree has been revealed - after the mother-of-two was slapped with a four-year jail sentence for swiping more than $178,000 from her bosses. Kristi Anne Barden, from Perth, billed her employer - an environmental consultancy group called Strategen - for luxurious...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Man dies days after police shot an 18-foot boa constrictor wrapped around his neck

A man taken to an eastern Pennsylvania hospital last week after police shot a boa constrictor that was around his neck has died of his injuries, authorities said. The Lehigh County coroner's office said Monday that 27-year-old Elliot Senseman died Sunday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. The cause of death was listed as anoxic brain injury due to asphyxiation by constriction and the manner of death was ruled accidental.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Daily Mail

Ex-mayor is jailed for almost 5 years after stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from his city’s Covid relief funds– including $108,000 to pay off mortgage on his lakefront home

Former mayor of Stonecrest Jason Lary — who pleaded guilty in January to wire fraud, stealing federal money and conspiracy — was sentenced to prison on Wednesday for stealing Covid-19 relief funds meant for struggling businesses. The Northern District of Georgia sentenced him to four years and nine...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Miami Herald

Grocery store manager stole nearly $5 million as part of food stamp scheme, feds say

A man accused of stealing nearly $5 million from the government while managing a grocery store in Alabama pleaded guilty to a food stamp and tax fraud scheme on July 6. Prosecutors said he drained the Birmingham store’s bank account of more than $3.7 million by manipulating the national, federally funded food stamp program from 2014 to 2017, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama said in a July 7 news release.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Beast

PPP Scammer Bought a Bentley With $1.9 Million He Stole

Instead of speeding around in the Bentley he bought with his ill-gotten Paycheck Protection Program funds, Leon Miles will be riding in a police van to prison. Miles, a 53-year-old resident of Brooklyn, was sentenced to 72 months behind bars for stealing $1.9 million by submitting fake claims to the Paycheck Protection Program, created with CARES Act funding to alleviate small businesses’ economic stress from COVID-19 challenges. Prosecutors said Miles falsely claimed his company had more than a $762,000 monthly payroll with 50 employees. With the money, he bought a $250,000 Bentley Continental and a $100,000 2020 Cadillac Escalade. The court seized the cars—one of which was totaled—and the remaining $1.3 million. “Leon Miles indulged himself at the expense of U.S. taxpayers by both defrauding the Paycheck Protection Program and victimizing those business owners who legitimately needed the benefits,” IRS special agent Thomas M. Fattorusso said in a release. “Today’s sentencing is a fair response to Miles’s criminal behavior and he will now face justice behind bars.”
BROOKLYN, NY
Robb Report

Thieves Steal Over $100 Million in Jewelry From an Armored Truck Near LA

Click here to read the full article. A Hollywood-style heist took place near Los Angeles last week. In the early hours of July 11, thieves in Southern California made off with millions of dollars worth of fine jewelry and gems, reported the New York Times. The merchandise was being transported by a Brink’s truck from the International Gem and Jewelry Show in San Mateo to another trade show some 370 miles away at the Pasadena Convention Center.   The armored vehicle was robbed in the desert city of Lancaster in northern Los Angeles County early Monday morning, Laura Eimiller, a spokeswoman for the...
USA TODAY

Texas man arrested after 7 dogs mauled 71-year-old man to death 'for no reason,' authorities say

A Texas man was arrested after his seven dogs mauled a 71-year-old man to death while walking to a neighborhood store last week, authorities said. The victim, identified as Freddy Garcia, was walking to the store around 1:30 p.m. on July 18 when he was attacked by the seven dogs in the city of Fresno, just south of Houston, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. Officers arrived on the scene and Garcia was taken to a hospital in Houston, where he was later pronounced dead.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Dallas airport shooting - live: Woman shot by police after opening fire at Love Field, law enforcement says

A woman was shot by police after she fired a handgun inside the terminal at Dallas Love Field Airport, according to authorities.Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said that the incident happened after 37-year-old Portia Odufuwa was dropped off near the Southwest Airlines ticket counter at around 11am on Monday morning.He told reporters that the suspect then went into a toilet, where she changed her outfit and came back out. An officer in the terminal then saw her pull out a handgun and she began firing into the air and “aiming at the ceiling.”Police say that the officer “engaged” the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOXBusiness

FBI warns against fake crypto apps defrauding US investors of tens of millions of dollars

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is warning of fraudulent cryptocurrency applications, which the agency says have defrauded U.S. investors out of nearly $43 million so far. Head of Republic Crypto Andrew Durgee weighed in Wednesday, two days after the public warning was issued by the FBI, arguing the agency’s cyber division will continue to help protect retail individuals throughout the country.
PUBLIC SAFETY
abovethelaw.com

FBI Successfully Forced A Criminal Suspect To Unlock His Wickr Account With His Face

If you, a regular phone owner, feel the worst thing that could happen to you is the theft of your phone, then using biometric features to lock/unlock your device is probably the most secure option. It means thieves have to have access to both you and your phone if they hope to access far more sensitive data. And it makes even more sense if you’re one of the, oh, I don’t know… ~250 million Americans who occasionally reuse passwords. This prevents phone thieves from using a seemingly endless number of data breaches to find a way into your phone.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Motorious

Customers File Lawsuit Against Hertz For False Arrests

Hertz is being accused of ‘ruining innocent lives’ by filing false police reports. We reported on the Hertz mess a few months, but there’s been some recent developments to catch up on. One being that a group of former customers have moved forward in taking legal action against the car rental giant. 47 people, so far, as in on the suit, saying they were completely caught off guard when they were arrested, and some even citing losing their jobs as a result.
PUBLIC SAFETY
nationalinterest.org

Not So Fast: U.S. Seizes Ransom Payment from North Korean Hackers

The hack was a ransomware variant that had never been seen before. The Department of Justice has revealed that it successfully seized a $500,000 ransom payment that a hospital paid in Kansas to a North Korea-based hacking and ransomware gang. Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco revealed the operation in...
KANSAS STATE
TechRadar

How does identity theft protection work? Stop would-be scammers fast

Online scamming has led to a significant increase in identity theft. Luckily, reputable companies have stepped forward to offer identity theft protection services. By signing up, you're better prepared to stop would-be thieves from stealing identifying information like Social Security numbers, bank accounts, and more. Are identity theft protection services...
PUBLIC SAFETY

