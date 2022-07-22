ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panola County, TX

Power outage causes Panola College Carthage campus early closure

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
KTRE
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Panola College announced on social media...

www.ktre.com

KTRE

Dozens report seeing fireball in Texas night sky

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - People in at least three states reported a possible fireball streaking across the night sky late Sunday. Just before 10:30 p.m., doorbell cameras and security cameras captured video of what’s thought to be a meteor. According to the American Meteor Society, more than 200 people...
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

Gregg County maintenance causes lane closures this week

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Flaggers will be controlling traffic on FM 2207 this week as crews perform maintenance in Gregg County causing lane closures. According to TxDOT, starting this week, crews will be working on a blade level up, base repairs and edging operations on FM 2207. Maintenance will be northbound and southbound from […]
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Traffic delays expected in Gladewater due to water line, road repairs

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - Gladewater motorists are advised to plan on taking alternate routes in the area of the Northbound Loop and Westbound 80 beginning Monday morning around 6 a.m. TxDOT and the City of Gladewater Public Works will be closing lanes for water line and road repairs. Traffic will be down to one lane on both the loop and 80.
GLADEWATER, TX
CBS19

'Drought stress' causing issues for East Texas trees

GILMER, Texas — The lack of rain over the last few months has resulted in severe or extreme drought conditions in parts of East Texas. Matt Holmes with H&H Lumberjack Co. explains how to maintain trees in your yard and what signs you should be looking for if your trees are in poor condition.
GILMER, TX
KSLA

Traffic stop leads to incident near Shreveport Regional entrance

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Part of Monkhouse Drive in Shreveport was blocked off for a time due to some type of incident Sunday night. Caddo 911 dispatch records show as many as 11 Shreveport police units were involved in a traffic stop at 7:41 p.m. Sunday, July 24 at Broadway Avenue at Kennedy Drive. That’s on the outskirts of Shreveport Regional Airport.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KLTV

DPS releases names of 5 killed in 2-vehicle crash in Smith County

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities have released the names of all five people killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 110 early Friday morning. According to a preliminary report by Texas Department of Public Safety, at 5:20 a.m. Friday, Matthew Reneaux, 23, of Henderson, Jennifer Felix, 26, of Tyler, and Marvin Jenkins, Jr., 38, of Tyler, were driving northbound on Highway 110 near County Road 48 in a 2017 Dodge Charger. At the same time, Gabriel Salamanca, 39, a resident of Mexico and a juvenile passenger, also a resident of Mexico, were traveling southbound in a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe. The report states that a head-on collision occurred, but no detail was given as to the circumstances leading to said crash. The Dodge Charger caught fire following the crash.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Roadway cleared after 18-wheeler crash on I-20

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A major crash that backed up traffic on Interstate 20 in Smith County Friday morning has been cleared. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the crash occurred near the Hwy. 271 exit ramp in the eastbound lanes. Details concerning injuries are unknown at this...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
East Texas News

East Texas scavenger hunt stops

East Texas roadtrippers participating in the Great Outdoors Scavenger Hunt have seven stops to make close to home. Those locations are:. In response to the French settling on the Texas coast in 1685, the Spaniards built Mission San Francisco de los Tejas near a Caddo Indian village in 1690 — the first mission in the province of Texas. While the original mission was destroyed more than 300 years ago, the Civilian Conservation Corps built a representation of the mission in the 1930s, and it still stands today.
JEFFERSON, TX
ketk.com

Overton VFD vending machine robbed for the third time

OVERTON, Texas (KETK) — The Overton Volunteer Fire Department will no longer offer soda to the community after their vending machine was robbed, officials said. “To the person who broke into the machine, I would just like to let you know you just took money out of the hands of a VOLUNTEER fire department I sincerely hope this stunt makes you proud! If you would like to bring our money back we would be glad to take it,” said Overton VFD in a Facebook post.
OVERTON, TX
News Channel 25

Officials search for east Texas teen missing for months

MARSHALL, Texas — Officials declared 16-year-old Talya Jones of Marshall, Texas missing. Talya was last seen on April 2 with blond braids, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said. NCMEC did not provide a description of what Talya was last seen wearing. Talya is black and stands...
MARSHALL, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Tyler

(STACKER) — Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa. Today,...
TYLER, TX
scttx.com

Mt. Herman Community Scene of Two-Vehicle Crash

July 21, 2022 - State Highway 7 West was the scene of a two-vehicle crash on July 15, 2022, just under seven miles from Center in the Mt. Herman community. Accoring to Texas Department of Public Safety State Trooper Keith Jones, upon arrival just after 2:51pm the roadway was blocked by two passenger vehicles involved in the crash. During investigation it was determined a grey 2010 Ford Edge driven by Angela Escobedo, 24, of Tenaha exited a private driveway onto State Highway 7 West preparing to turn west.
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
bobgermanylaw.com

Tyler, MS – Five Dead in Pre-Dawn Crash at Van Hwy and CR-48

At about 5:00 a.m., emergency responders were dispatched to the scene of a two-car collision in the area of County Road 48 and Van Highway just outside of Tyler. All lanes of 110 Van Highway were closed until after 10:00 a.m. Officials on the scene confirmed five fatalities. The names...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

