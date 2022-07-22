Power outage causes Panola College Carthage campus early closure

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities have released the names of all five people killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 110 early Friday morning. According to a preliminary report by Texas Department of Public Safety, at 5:20 a.m. Friday, Matthew Reneaux, 23, of Henderson, Jennifer Felix, 26, of Tyler, and Marvin Jenkins, Jr., 38, of Tyler, were driving northbound on Highway 110 near County Road 48 in a 2017 Dodge Charger. At the same time, Gabriel Salamanca, 39, a resident of Mexico and a juvenile passenger, also a resident of Mexico, were traveling southbound in a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe. The report states that a head-on collision occurred, but no detail was given as to the circumstances leading to said crash. The Dodge Charger caught fire following the crash.

TYLER, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO